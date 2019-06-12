Fish Leong's divorce finalised after hiccups

Malaysian singer Fish Leong (pic) ran into some procedural hiccups in her divorce with Tony Chau, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Leong was reported to have said that they divorced in September and would be sharing custody of their only son.

However, Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media revealed that the divorce was only finalised on Dec 2 when Chau finally agreed to sign the papers.

According to reliable sources, Leong had asked Chau to sign the papers on two occasions, once in September and another time in October.

During that time, Chau was photographed going out with two women, single mother Lin Yijie and artist Demi Lin.

The three - Chau, Yijie and Demi - were spotted holidaying in Singapore recently and were photographed wearing matching tops.

Chau and Leong got married in 2010.