Fitness star Kimiko scammed by representative for 10 years: 'I am penniless'

TAIPEI — Renowned Taiwanese fitness coach Kimiko took to Facebook on Sunday (March 7) to unveil the fraud planned by her representative with whom she has worked for the past 10 years.

“I found that (our) 10-year cooperation was a carefully planned scam,” Kimiko said after she finally summoned the courage to look back on the pain.

“Why am I most afraid to hear the word “cheer up”? Have you ever met the darkest moment in your life?”, the dance teacher continued.

The 42-year-old trainer revealed that she had been cheated by her representative with whom she had worked since her debut.

The agent allegedly set up two companies and falsified several contracts resulting in Kimiko’s loss of income from performing and publishing books.

“I didn’t even prepare before falling into the darkest moment of my life; I am penniless,” Kimiko said.

She added that the total amount of money that can be traced back is quite unbelievable, knowing that it can’t ever be retrieved.

She lamented: “I never thought that I would have to go through a legal action before I can finally get a glimpse of how much I have earned over my years of hard work.”