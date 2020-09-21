Former Girls' Generation member Jessica to release novel on K-pop industry

Jessica Jung, a former member of popular K-pop group Girls’ Generation, will release an autobiographical novel Shine on Sept. 29.

Billboard reported that the young adult novel offers a glimpse into the competitive K-pop world. It will be published by Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers.

Written in English, the book follows fictional star Rachel Kim who starts as a trainee in a management agency to debut as a star.

Along the way, she meets celebrity Jason Lee and her life is never the same afterward.

“Jessica’s novel is depicted with realism based on the life of a K-pop star, such as the long training process, the harsh assessments from people, strict routines, the seemingly endless envy, the covert PR moves and the unfair treatment that female stars are subject to,” wrote publisher RH Korea in a statement as quoted by Yonhap.

The book will be published in 11 countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the book would be adapted into a film by Glasstown Entertainment and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment, who was behind the Netflix hit adaptation To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Jessica debuted with Girls’ Generation in 2007 and left the group in 2014. She continued as a singer, actress and business entrepreneur.