'Frozen 2' lures you into the unknown

It's hard to believe that Frozen was released six years ago, as the "Let It Go" anthem is still frequently heard around the world today.

The winter-themed film was a global hit, earning US$1.33 billion (S$1.8 billion) worldwide.

It was the highest-grossing animated feature of all time until The Lion King remake surpassed it earlier this year.

With Frozen being such a success, the sequel is expected to hit big as well.

Frozen 2 starts with a flashback to the childhood days of the beloved Queen Elsa and her sister, Princess Anna.

Their father, King Agnarr, tells them the story of a mystical forest that used to be a beautiful place.

In the old days, the original tribe of Northuldra and the Kingdom of Arendelle once lived in harmony. But a battle broke during a royal visit to the forest, prompting entities of the four elements (earth, wind, fire and water) to rage.

King Agnarr, saved by a mysterious woman, was the only one to make it back home. A spell was then cast upon the forest to never be discovered again.

Three years after where Frozen left off, Queen Elsa is living her best life with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer by her side.

Arendelle is prospering and everybody is happy. But Elsa keeps hearing a mystical tune calling her.