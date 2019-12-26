The Garden of Evening Mists film review: Malaysian historical drama starring Hiroshi Abe, Angelica Lee Sinje

Angelica Lee Sinje in a scene from The Garden of Evening Mists (Category I; English, Cantonese, Japanese, Malay), directed by Tom Lin. Hiroshi Abe and Sylvia Chang co-star.
PHOTO: Youtube Screengrab/GoldenSceneHK
James Marsh
South China Morning Post

2.5/5 stars

The struggle of a Malaysian woman to preserve the memory of her younger sister, who died at the hands of Japanese colonial forces, propels Zinnia Flower director Tom Lin Shu-yu's lavish drama covering three dramatic decades of Malaysia's history.

Adapted from Tan Twan Eng's Man Asian Literary Prize winning novel, The Garden of Evening Mists won the 2019 Golden Horse Award for best make-up and costume design, and weaves a complex tapestry of grief, prejudice, romance and artistic escape.

In the 1980s, Teoh Yun Ling (Sylvia Chang Ai-chia) returns to the Sevenoaks Tea Estate, a British-owned retreat run by a family friend (Julian Sands).

A successful judge poised for the Supreme Court, Yun Ling is searching for Nakamura Aritomo, a former resident who is being hunted for war crimes.

This is not the first time she has come looking for Aritomo. Yun Ling (played by Lee Sinje) previously visited in the 1950s, when the country was being terrorised by communist guerillas.

Aritomo (Hiroshi Abe) was a renowned Japanese gardener, who had lived in seclusion on the estate since before the war. Yun Ling commissions him to build a memorial garden for her sister, Yun Hong (Serene Lim Shyi-yee), but he refuses, inviting her instead to learn his craft for herself by working on his garden.

Yun Ling reluctantly agrees and, in spite of her deep-seated hatred for the Japanese, eventually becomes romantically involved with the reclusive artist.

A further layer of flashbacks depicts the trauma endured by Yun Ling and Yun Hong during World War II in a Japanese internment camp situated where the tea estate now stands.

While Yun Ling is forced into manual labour, Yun Hong is selected to become a "comfort woman" or sex slave, an ordeal she ultimately does not survive.

Richard Smith's screenplay transposes the novel's dense, triple-tiered narrative with assured clarity.

Chang proves a dead ringer for Lee, and both actresses do a commendable job steering Yun Ling through an ocean of conflicting emotions.

Abe's performance is hindered by his limited English, but Arimoto's relationship with Yun Ling always feels authentic, fuelled as much by admiration for each other's philosophies as by a desperate need to escape the tumultuous violence.

Unfortunately, the central relationship between Yun Ling and Yun Hong gets little screen time, as though being sisters should be sufficient reason for audiences to be invested in them.

Likewise, Frederick and the rest of the English-speaking characters are left hobbled by some poor dialogue and mannered overexpression.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
movies movie review

TRENDING

Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
All eyes on Dec 26 &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Vietnam&#039;s internet brides bear brunt of Korea&#039;s immigration bias
Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas &#039;gift&#039; on flight to Australia ⁠- a seat next to Nicole Kidman
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas 'gift' on flight to Australia
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media
Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES