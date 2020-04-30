Gary Chaw and other Malaysian artistes join China's Covid-19 online concert

Gary Chaw is the latest Malaysian artiste to sign up for Believe in the Future, the online concert to benefit those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The multiple award-winning singer-songwriter who hails from Sabah was listed in the third batch of names added on April 25.

Other Malaysian singers who will be taking part in the online Chinese entertainment extravaganza include Victor Wong and Azora Chin who were named in the second batch announced on April 24.

Believe in the Future (Xiangxin Weilai in Mandarin) is slated to be a three-day event and has already announced some 90 acts via its official Weibo account. The exact date of the event has yet to be announced.

New names added include Richie Ren, Joey Yung, Hacken Lee, Chris Lee, Coco Lee, G.E.M Gloria Tang, Gem Baoshi Dong, Huang Lei, Lu Han, Yundi Li, Li Ronghao, Mao Buyi, Tiger Hu, Kenji Wu, Angela Zhang, Zheng Yunlong, Bibi Zhou, Fan Chengcheng, Pu Shu, Moxi Zishi, Black Panther, After Journey, Click#15, Panta.Q, Mr. Miss, Tizzy T.

They will be joining other much-anticipated acts such as Faye Wong, Kris Wu, Lay Zhang, Zhou Xun, William Chan, Na Ying and Wang Feng.

Also announced were the names of three of the hosts: news anchor Bai Yansong, reality show host Haman Hu (better known as Hua Shao), variety show host Wang Han.

The show’s general curator is Chinese musician Gao Xiaosong, who is also the Chairman of Alibaba Entertainment Strategic Committee and co-founder of Alibaba Music Group.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.