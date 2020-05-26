G.E.M, AKB48, Choi Siwon, Karen Mok and more to perform in virtual concert in support of Unicef Asia

WebTVAsia and YouTube will be collaborating on One Love Asia, a virtual concert in support of Unicef Asia.

The four-hour event, to be held on May 27 at 8pm, will be streamed on One Love Asia’s official YouTube channel, and will feature stars such as Namewee, Lisa Surihani, Karen Mok, and more. A full list of performers can be seen in the official trailer for the concert.

The main theme of the concert is “love and unity”. As part of Unicef’s #Reimagine campaign, One Love Asia hopes to spread positivity throughout Asia while contributing fiscally to the organisation's efforts.

Proceeds will go directly to Unicef'’s account, and will be used towards improving the lives of children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.