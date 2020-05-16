G.E.M. denies tying the knot secretly

Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang, famously known as G.E.M, has denied rumours of a secret wedding in Thailand with long-time boyfriend Mark Ngai during Chinese New Year, China Press reported.

The denial was made through her spokesman.

"It is not in my position to comment on the private matters of an artiste.

"However, the news is too funny. G.E.M has asked me to tell everyone that she didn't tie the knot, so hold off on your congratulatory messages for the time being, " the spokesman told reporters on Thursday.

An unnamed source had earlier claimed that Tang and Ngai, a stylist, got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Thailand on Jan 25.

It was said that only close family members were invited to attend the reception.

Tang, 28, had publicly announced their relationship in 2018 with the message "Thanks for always having my back" along with a picture of her with Ngai.

Ngai is the grandson of Hong Kong tycoon Wong Kwok Sing and is expected to inherit his business empire.