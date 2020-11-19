George Young and wife Janet Hsieh show off her baby bump in underwater photo shoot

TAIPEI — Taiwanese-American television personality Janet Hsieh flaunted her baby bump at seven months in a series of photos taken in the sea at Green Island on Nov 12.

Along with her husband George Young, the 40-year-old model had an underwater photo shoot at the offshore island where they were surrounded by fringing coral reefs.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken photos underwater. She also did an underwater photo shoot when she was pregnant with her first child.

Speaking of the photography hacks, she said that you must go deeper than the location specified in the shot, and then slowly swim up with hair flowing in the current.

In addition to Janet, celebrity couples such as Jason Hsu and Bernice Chao also had a maternity shoot underwater at Kenting in May 2020.