Gigi Hadid says Netflix did not go not easy on her on Next in Fashion

Gigi Hadid says Netflix were "not easy" on her before making her a judge on Next in Fashion.

The 27-year-old model will feature alongside Tan France, 39, in the upcoming second series of the reality clothes design show, but said the job was not handed to her.

She added in the March issue of Elle magazine: "Netflix was not easy on me. They really put me through an audition process."

Gigi about respecting bosses for putting her through her paces, as it helped her get rid of a sense of imposter syndrome: "I respected that, and it made me feel good when I got the job.

"I felt like I had earned it in their eyes, and so that gave me the confidence to go for it.

"You get a sense of impostor syndrome and you're like, 'Okay, are they just giving me this show because I have a lot of followers?'

"The fact that they really questioned my intentions for being on the show helped me jump into it headfirst.

"If they think that I can do it, then that gives me more confidence than maybe I would've had otherwise."

Model-turned-designer Alexa Chung, 39, featured alongside Tan in the first series of Next in Fashion, which followed designers from around the world as they competed for the chance to win $250,000 and debut a collection on fashion retail site Net-a-Porter.

Netflix announced in June 2020 it was cancelling the series after one season but it was announced on the series' Instagram feed the show would have a second season that would feature Tan and Gigi, which will premiere on March 3.

Gigi, who has daughter Khai Hadid Malik, two, with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, 30, also teared up in the interview when talking about how people only know her from social media "snapshots" of her life.

She said: "What does the world not know about me? I don't know. I'm getting emotional (thinking about it)... I think that I'm someone who you have to be in front of to experience. It's not hard.

"This isn't a complaint... there are a lot of snapshots and really quick moments where, again, there's not a lot of context given."

