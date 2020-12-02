Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25

Rookie actress Go Soo-jung has died, her agency Story J Company announced through Instagram on Tuesday night (Feb 11).

"A few days ago, actress Go Soo-jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky," the agency wrote.

She was 25 years old, and her death was due to a fatal illness, reported Yonhap News Agency.

A private funeral was held on Feb 9th, with only her family and friends in attendance.

The post added: "We will always remember actress Go Soo-jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage."

The actress made her debut in the mega-hit Korean drama Goblin as a supporting character back in 2016. She played one of the ghosts who followed the main character Ji Eun-tak around.

Soo-jung is on the extreme right in this scene from Goblin. PHOTO: Screengrab/Koreaboo

She was also the face of K-pop group BTS's music video With Seoul.

