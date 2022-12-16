God of War live-action TV series set for Amazon Prime Video

While there have been rumblings since the early part of the year, things have now been made official.

Amazon Prime Video is going full steam ahead with a God of War series, with The Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins serving as showrunner on the adaptation, and Oscar nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby of The Expanse writing and executive producing alongside Judkins.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter. Naturally, as it involves one of PlayStation's biggest crown jewels, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are producing in association with PlayStation Productions.

"God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, shared in a statement.

"We are honoured to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and [game developer] Santa Monica Studio."

The Amazon God of War series will follow the story of the 2018 soft reboot, with Kratos exiling himself from Greece and heading to the Norse realm of Midgard to live a new life.

"When his beloved wife dies," the show's description reads, "Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak – his wife's final wish.

"Kratos soon realises the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

It seems like good timing as well, with the latest God of War: Ragnarok receiving plenty of critical acclaim. Having a streaming series to drum up interest is going to be helpful in the long run should there be another new entry in the long-running franchise.

"God of War is one of PlayStation's most awarded video games, so we're excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way," said PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash.

Of course, the Amazon Prime Video God of War series is not the only high-profile video game adaptation in recent memory. It follows after the Halo series at Paramount+, as well as The Last of Us over at HBO.

We are also expecting the likes of Horizon and Twisted Metal to follow.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.