Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze

The death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao on Wednesday during filming of Chinese reality television show﻿Chase Me has highlighted the cutthroat competition and dubious standards surrounding these programmes.

One industry veteran – who has directed reality shows for a major provincial network in China – said high ratings and lucrative advertising revenues too often came at the expense of production quality and safety in the years since the craze for celebrity television first swept the country.

“It is all about the money and profits. You cannot solely blame the network for the death [of Gao],” said the director, who preferred not to reveal his network but does not work for Zhejiang Television, which produces Chase Me.

“Every player in the industry has something to do with creating this ecosystem as it is now.”

Advertisers were looking not only for viewer ratings but also the wider audience delivered by online exposure, which translated into high demand for entertainment shows because their audiences were often identified as young and active internet users, the director said.

“The audience has become increasingly picky. Ten years ago, a singing competition was good enough. Now, no matter how hard you try – like singing with a mask on or having a prominent singer teaming up with an amateur – it is essentially singing and today cannot attract much of an audience,” he said.

Networks, driven to create shows that appealed to a young audience had found reality shows packed with exciting outdoor action to be the answer, he said.

“It involves constant shooting and they must have plenty of action, that will help generate social media interest or even news and attract clicks,” he said.