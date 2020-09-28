Golden Bell Awards: Celebrities in tears at Alien Huang's tribute video

TAIPEI — With the recent passing of so many artists in Taiwan, the annual tribute video in honor of deceased artists during the 55th Golden Bell Awards left many celebrities in tears on Saturday night.

The video paid tribute to deceased onstage and offstage workers in the entertainment industry, including Serena Liu, Wu Pong-fong, Yang Guan-yu, Luo Pei-ying, Godfrey Gao, and more.

A sound clip of Alien Huang, in particular, left more celebrities in tears, including Sam Tseng, Chen Han-dian and Hsu Hsiao-shun.

The photo of Alien Huang who passed away on Sept 16 was seen at the end of the annual tribute video. PHOTO: Screengrab/YOuTube/NOWnews

The singer and actor who passed away on Sept 16 said: “Wow, is this the end of the road? Sure, it’s the last step, bye!”

Godfrey Gao. PHOTO: Screengrab/YOuTube/NOWnews

Taiwanese veteran TV host Belle Yu, introduced the tribute video with a quote of a poem by Hu Shih . She read: “I’ve been holding back tears for days, but I never had a chance to cry. There’s no one else around for a few days. I’ll cry my eyes out.”

“The frustration has been swept away, so I can be comfortable for a few days, pull myself together and laugh with people again,” she continued.

Serena Liu. PHOTO: Screengrab/YOuTube/NOWnews

The 55th Golden Bell Awards for the TV industry was held Saturday in Taipei, with 190 nominated entries vying in 39 award categories this year.

The Golden Bell Awards recognises outstanding TV productions and is one of three major annual awards presented in Taiwan, along with the Golden Melody Awards for music and the Golden Horse Awards for film.