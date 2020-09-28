Golden Bell Awards: Most memorable looks at this year's red carpet

TAIPEI — The 55th Golden Bell Awards took place in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday with the familiar pre-show red carpet that was immune to Covid-19 precautions contrary to its counterparts from around the world.

Like in previous years, the fashion ritual that launches the annual Taiwanese television production award ceremony saw a wave of expensive designer-made suits that celebrated style.

Among memorable highlights, Japanese model and actor Mondo Otani (大谷主水) walked down the red carpet in a green velvet tuxedo with black satin peak lapels and a matching bow tie.

The 40-year-old Otani, who was vying for the best lifestyle show host award this year for his role in the lifestyle and travel program Global Festival, also drew attention as he live-streamed the event from the red carpet using his phone.

Also, Taiwanese actor Joseph Chang (張孝全), who was competing for two best leading actor awards this year, received excited screams as he strolled across the red carpet in a suave, striped pocketless Zhongshan suit, made famous by the Republic of China founding father Sun Yat-sen (孫中山).

Last but not least, Taiwanese comedian and actor Mario Pu (馬力歐), who won best supporting actor in a television series for his role in “Island Nation” (國際橋牌社), made a great impression after receiving his award.

His black and white tuxedo perfectly matched his character in the historical drama in which the fictional characters set in the years during which Taiwan made the transition from an authoritarian state to a democracy.