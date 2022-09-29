Golden Horse Awards 2022 nominations: Limbo leads Hong Kong contingent at Taiwan film event despite warning from the city's industry body

After dominating the Hong Kong Film Awards race with 14 nominations – and winning in four categories – earlier this year, Hong Kong crime thriller Limbo leads the field at the 59th Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan with 14 nominations, including best film, best director, best actor (for Lam Ka Tung) and best actress (Cya Liu Ya-se).
Soi Cheang Pou Soi's acclaimed feature is followed by a pair of Taiwanese films – found-footage horror Incantation and family drama Coo-Coo 043 – both nominated in 13 categories that also include best film and best director.
Beijing's continued boycott of the event that had been known as the most prestigious awards for Chinese-language cinema had left the participation of Hong Kong films in some doubt, which was further exacerbated after the Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association issued a letter to the city's producers earlier this month, asking them to think twice before attending.
Despite the warning, Hong Kong cinema is ably represented. Hong Kong-based, Malaysia-born filmmaker Lau Kok Rui's feature debut, The Sunny Side of the Street, has six nominations, including a best actor nod for Anthony Wong Chau Sang, who plays a taxi driver helping a Pakistani refugee boy flee the city.
Another Hong Kong film, The Narrow Road, is nominated in four categories that include best actor (Louis Cheung Kai Chung) and best actress (Angela Yuen Lai Lam).
The human drama set during the Covid-19 pandemic marks the solo directing debut of Lam Sum, who was one of two co-directors of protest drama May You Stay Forever Young (2021).
Other Hong Kong productions with nominations are: Sylvia Chang Ai Chia (A Light Never Goes Out) for best actress; Jennifer Yu Heung Ying (Far Far Away ) for best supporting actress; Blue Island, the latest feature by Yellowing director Chan Tze Woon, for best documentary feature; and The Black Wall for best documentary short film.
The winners of the 2022 Golden Horse Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Taipei on November 19.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Best narrative feature
Incantation, Gaga, Limbo, The Sunny Side of the Street, Coo-Coo 043
Best documentary feature
Silence in the Dust, A Holy Family, The King of Wuxia, Blue Island, And Miles to Go Before I Sleep
Best animated feature
None
Best live action short film
To the Sea, Can You Hear Me?, Big Day, Frontier, The Thing with Feathers
Best documentary short film
Will You Look at Me; The Lighting; Between the Stars and Waves; Kaohsiung City, Yancheng District, Fubei Rd., No. 31; The Black Wall
Best animated short film
The Loach, A Dog Under Bridge, The Island of Us, Compound Eyes of Tropical, A Night with Moosina
Best director
Kevin Ko (Incantation), Laha Mebow (Gaga), Chang Tso Chi (Flotsam and Jetsam), Soi Cheang (Limbo), Chan Ching Lin (Coo-Coo 043)
Best leading actor
Louis Cheung (The Narrow Road), Lam Ka Tung (Limbo), Anthony Wong (The Sunny Side of the Street), Chang Hsiao Chuan (The Post-Truth World), Yu An Shun (Coo-Coo 043)
Best leading actress
Tsai Hsuan Yen (Incantation), Angela Yuen (The Narrow Road), Cya Liu (Limbo), Sylvia Chang (A Light Never Goes Out ), Hong Huifang (Ajoomma)
Best supporting actor
Kao Ying Hsuan (Incantation), Mason Lee (Limbo), Berant Zhu (Bad Education), Jung Dong-hwan (Ajoomma), Hu Jhih Ciang (Coo-Coo 043)
Best supporting actress
Kagaw Piling (Gaga), Jennifer Yu (Far Far Away), Caitlin Fang (The Post-Truth World), Yang Li Ying (Coo-Coo 043), Rimong Ihwar (Coo-Coo 043)
Best new director
Kai Ko (Bad Education), Lau Kok Rui (The Sunny Side of the Street), He Shuming (Ajoomma), Tseng Ying-ting (The Abandoned ), Hong Heng Fai (Kissing the Ground You Walked On)
Best new performer
Huang Sin Ting (Incantation), Yukan Losing (Gaga), Eric Chou (My Best Friend's Breakfast), Sahal Zaman (The Sunny Side of the Street), Hu Jhih Ciang (Coo-Coo 043)
Best original screenplay
Incantation, Gaga, The Sunny Side of the Street, Ajoomma, Coo-Coo 043
Best adapted screenplay
My Best Friend's Breakfast, Limbo
Best cinematography
Incantation, Limbo, The Sunny Side of the Street, Salute, Kissing the Ground You Walked On
Best visual effects
Incantation, Limbo Bad Education, A Light Never Goes Out
Best art direction
Incantation, Demigod: The Legend Begins, Limbo, The Abandoned, Coo-Coo 043
Best make-up & costume design
Incantation, Demigod: The Legend Begins, Limbo, The Abandoned, Coo-Coo 043
Best action choreography
Demigod: The Legend Begins, Limbo, The Abandoned, Geylang, Salute
Best original film score
Incantation, The Narrow Road, Limbo, Salute, Coo-Coo 043
Best original film song
And Miles to Go Before I Sleep, Gaga, My Best Friend's Breakfast, The Narrow Road, Untold Herstory
Best film editing
A Holy Family, Incantation, Limbo, Bad Education, Coo-Coo 043
Best sound effects
Incantation, Limbo, The Abandoned, Kissing the Ground You Walked On, Coo-Coo 043
Outstanding Taiwanese filmmaker of the year
Chen Ming-ze
Lifetime achievement award
Lai Cheng-ying, Chang Chao-tang
