Gong Li on her witch character in Mulan and her favourite roles

Gong Li is considering the favourite roles of her long and distinguished career. “Personally speaking from all the roles I played all these years, I should say there are three movies that are most important to me,” the Chinese mega-star says.

The first is Zhang Yimou’s The Story of Qiu Ju, his 1992 tale of “a countryside woman” that won her the Venice Film Festival’s Volpi Cup for best actress and saw the film collect the prestigious festival’s Golden Lion for best movie.

The second is her most recent Zhang movie, the eighth of her career with the man she once dated, 2014’s ﻿ Coming Home, set in China during the Cultural Revolution.

“The first movie [The Story of Qiu Ju] marked a great improvement in my career. And this one, Coming Home, is a different drama, a different film,” she explains.

The tale – which has received moderate reviews – in which her character develops amnesia after the return of her husband from a labour camp, may seem a curious choice compared to their earlier touchstones like Raise the Red Lantern and Ju Dou.

More surprisingly, Gong’s third choice is Saturday Fiction, the Lou Ye film that had its premiere in Venice last year. “I believe Saturday Fiction is a very rare type of film in today’s cinema,” she says earnestly.

It is an espionage tale set in Japanese-occupied Shanghai in 1941 – in which she plays an actress who has mastered the art of deception. “I think this film will be able to help everyone to remember that China has suffered a great disaster during World War II,” the actress says.

It arrives as part of a triple-pronged comeback for the 54 year-old, her first films since 2016’s The Monkey King 2 . “I’m not a very productive actor,” she admits. “I don’t think productivity means anything to me. I’m always looking for the character that I really want to play. If there’s no such character, I can wait.”

Understandably, she could not resist the chance to star in Disney’s live-action remake of the studio’s 1998 animation Mulan. “I’m anticipating seeing it on the big screen,” says Gong.

Earlier this year, the film became one of the first of 2020’s Hollywood blockbusters to see its release date moved due to the pandemic.

Soon after its glitzy Los Angeles premiere in March, its premiere was shifted to July, with Mulan having the chance, alongside Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, to be one of the first major films to welcome back cinema-goers to theatres.

But with no sign of the coronavirus easing up in America, last month the decision was made to skip a theatrical release altogether in many countries, with the film now heading to the studio’s new streaming service, Disney +, in those territories.

While this comes with its own concerns – namely the potential damage it signifies for the cinema exhibition sector – it will not taint Gong’s memories of working on Mulan with New Zealand-born director Niki Caro (Whale Rider ).

“It was a very exciting experience and I enjoyed it a lot,” she says. “Mulan is actually a legendary hero in Chinese history – and I’m a big fan of Mulan [the Disney cartoon] itself.”

Based on Chinese folk tale The Ballad of Mulan, which has been the inspiration for many plays and poems, the story sees the eponymous character (played by Liu Yifei) disguising herself as a man to replace her ailing father and fight in the Imperial Army.

Among the impressive Chinese cast are Donnie Yen Ji-dan, who plays a high-ranking army commander, and Jet Li Lianjie as the Emperor of China. But having Gong play the shape-shifting witch Xian Lang might just have been Disney’s biggest casting coup.

A brand new antagonist, Xian Lang replaces the male villain Shan Yu from the animated Mulan film – a move consistent with Hollywood’s recent efforts to deliver juicier female roles. “The witch can turn into a 1,000 birds at the same time, instantly,” explains Gong, who compares the character to the White Bone Spirit, the similarly shape-shifting demoness she played in The Monkey King 2.

She “appears to be very bad, very powerful”, Gong says of her Mulan character, before teasing: “But in the end … she’s not bad.” In her mind, starring in a film such as Mulan is more fulfilling than appearing in one of Hollywood’s myriad superhero movies. “I don’t like those kind of superhero movies. From the very beginning, you know they will never die.”

It’s heartening to see the Chinese actress return to Hollywood for the first time since filming Memoirs of a Geisha, Miami Vice and Hannibal Rising in a two-year burst between 2005 and 2007.

“Afterwards, I got some other scripts which were only ‘Asian face’ – we show an Asian face, like [on] a bus! So for me, it was a waste of time,” she sighs. Her disappointment extends beyond the roles she was offered and turned down.

“In Zhang Yimou’s The Flowers of War, there was Christian Bale. He’s a very good actor, but in China it was not such a success. So maybe it’s not easy to find a good script, to make a good combination between Asia and Hollywood.”

Then again, when she’s so in demand back home, it hardly matters. Gong’s third new film, Leap, is a rousing biographical sports drama directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan Ho-sun. Another affected by the pandemic shutdown, it was due for release in China in January, but was delayed until late September.

She plays Lang Ping – nicknamed “Iron Hammer” – the famed Chinese volleyball coach who also helped the US women’s team find success.

The past 18 months have also seen big changes in Gong’s personal life; she married musician Jean-Michel Jarre (Gong divorced her first husband, Singaporean Ooi Hoe Seong a decade ago, after 14 years together).

For an actress who had a song named after her by the Red Hot Chili Peppers (“I like it!” she trills), it seems apt that she’s ended up with the French electro-pioneer. She can still remember him coming to perform in China in the Forbidden City and “listening to him on the radio”.

The youngest of five children and the daughter of an economics professor, Gong loved singing when she was young, but was eventually drawn to studying acting at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, where Zhang discovered her and cast her in 1987’s Red Sorghum – before she’d even graduated.

Stardom beckoned, meaning she never really had time to explore live theatre further. “If I have time I would love to go back on stage,” she says with a smile.

Does she feel she’s changed much since then? She shakes her head demurely. “Actually, I have not changed so much. I’ve loved what I do since the very beginning. I care about the script. I care about the character and it’s always a challenge. I haven’t changed … because I never want to repeat myself. I’m always looking forward to different characters.”

