'Gordon Lam is nothing': Hong Kong cinema's most unassuming star

He has one of the most recognisable faces of today's Hong Kong cinema, yet Gordon Lam's unassuming demeanour belies the movie-star stature he has cemented over the past few years.

"Gordon Lam is nothing – to borrow from the Buddhist way of saying," he says. "It's only through my characters or screenplays that I bring out ideas for other people to reflect upon."

Lam, who turned 54 in September, has grown from a bit-part television actor in the late 1980s to a perennial scene-stealer in big-screen supporting roles in the 2000s, all the way to an award-winning leading man and the producer of some of Hong Kong's hottest movies.

It is his slow, but seemingly unstoppable, career trajectory that has proved the most inspirational aspect of this hard-working man.

When Lam sat down with this writer for an interview, it had been four months since the Post first put in a request with his management.

So busy is his schedule that even though our chat concluded an hour before the Hong Kong premiere of his latest film, Limbo, Lam still had to rush back to his office to attend to some business before heading to the event.

Gordon Lam in a still from Limbo. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

No wonder we see him sipping coffee in every interview we've done to date. "It's true that I'm used to having coffee keep me awake," says Lam.

"When I'm filming, I drink up to five cups [a day]. I like that coffee takes the place [of sleeping]. I would feel awake – symbolically – after I have a coffee. I'm not addicted, but I'm definitely used to it by now."

A late bloomer for movie stardom, Lam's life story has been one of tenacity, with a humble childhood that included years living in the Kowloon Walled City, which helped him overcome any fear of cockroaches and rats invading the rubbish-strewn sets of Limbo.

Lam (left) and Andy Lau in a still from Firestorm. The 2013 part was one of Lam’s first leading roles in movies. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

His leading man status only truly began when mentor Andy Lau Tak-wah cast him as a co-star in 2013's Firestorm.

Previously, Lam had achieved household fame with TVB dramas like Time After Time (1997) and Plain Love II (1999), and proved a reliable supporting actor in classics such as Infernal Affairs (2002), Ip Man (2008), and several Johnnie To Kei-fung movies.

And it was only in 2017, when he was named best actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards for the crime thriller Trivisa, in which he portrayed a cold-blooded robber based on the real-life criminal Kwai Ping-hung, that Lam finally reached the pinnacle as an actor.

The film was "a bit of a turning point" for his career, he says, adding: "I was just 'hovering about' when they cast me for that."

The days of "hovering about", as Lam puts it, are over. Of around 30 Hong Kong films released in local cinemas in 2021, Lam is credited on six.

He has supporting roles in the popular Anita Mui biopic Anita and the police corruption drama Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong, as well as a brief but memorable cameo in the pandemic-themed ensemble comedy All U Need Is Love.

Lam won the best actor award for his role in Trivisa at the 36th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2017. PHOTO: Reuters

Then there are his leading roles in two acclaimed films.

Lam was nominated for best actor at last year's Golden Horse Awards in Taipei for his role as a former British soldier in Hand Rolled Cigarette and he received a best actor nomination at the recent Asian Film Awards for his role in Limbo, as a grizzled policeman torn by his desire for revenge.

Yet it is perhaps the summer release Time – in which he didn't have an acting role – that best illustrates his transformation into a power player in the film business.

Although it might conventionally be regarded as a financially risky project, Lam, as its producer and co-screenwriter, persevered and made the film happen.

"What Time taught me is that it's possible for us to write our own stories and connect with the audiences through them," he says of the surprise hit.

"Why are we often writing our screenplays with one eye on the market? That's not really necessary. When you write a good script, the market will open up for you.

Lam plays the music producer So Hau-leung in Anita. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"In the past, everyone said that musical dramas or stories about elderly people have no place in Hong Kong cinema, and I kept asking: Why not? Have you tried it yet? If you haven't, how do you know?"

A comedy-drama about the loneliness of Hong Kong's ageing population, Time marks the feature directing debut of a long-time assistant director, Ricky Ko Tsz-pun, and stars 1960s screen icons Patrick Tse Yin and Petrina Fung Bo-bo.

It is, incidentally, the same formula that bagged Lam his biggest film award to date when Gallants, the first project he produced, overcame its underdog label and snatched the best picture prize at the 2011 Hong Kong Film Awards.

The low-budget action comedy was directed by a pair of relatively green filmmakers and featured several kung fu movie stars of yesteryear.

Lam (right) and actor Teddy Robin won the best film and best supporting actor awards respectively for the movie Gallants at the 30th Hong Kong Film Awards. PHOTO: K. Y. Cheng

"That film had a great influence on me. I never thought that we were going to receive any recognition that year. Then again, it also gave me a better understanding about my own purpose in this industry.

"As an actor, of course there's a sense of vanity involved," he pauses for an embarrassed chuckle, "and it's always nice to have some applause. But as a producer," he says, "I always begin by contemplating the meaning behind doing a project. … I'm concerned about the people I pick to work behind the scenes. I hope to give them opportunities.

"Of course, it'll be their own doing whether they can go further afterwards. But at least I've given them a platform to try and start from."

Lam in a still from Trivisa. He was named best actor for the part at the 2017 Hong Kong Film Awards. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

We put it to Lam that he has been doing a lot more for Hong Kong's emerging talents in the past decade than most of his peers: All those critically acclaimed productions (from Gallants and Trivisa to Hand Rolled Cigarette and Time) and even the film he's currently shooting (a black comedy in which he co-stars with Aaron Kwok Fu-shing and Richie Jen Hsien-chi) are made by directors who were waiting for their big breaks.

"Let's just say that we're giving each other an opportunity," Lam says with a big smile.

"This is the [least] I can do. I know that audiences are feeling sorry for the current state of Hong Kong cinema. [That's] the reality. So as someone with experience, if I could be of any help, I'd do it. … And it would only work if you discover the new directing talents and give them the opportunities too."

Lam knows what it's like to struggle. In his earliest days as a television actor, his starting salary was even worse than the basic salary that a bellboy could get in a hotel, he says.

"I was making HK$3,000 (S$526) a month at the television station, whereas I could make HK$20,000 and eat buffet every morning working in foreign exchange – but I did the latter job for only a year and quit because I really wasn't happy.

Lam (left) and director Chan Kin-long on the set of Hand Rolled Cigarette. Chan is one of several emerging filmmakers that Lam has worked with in recent years. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I asked myself if I really wanted to be an actor – and I really did want to be an actor. I did ask myself that question," he says as he recalls the pivotal moment in the early 1990s. "It was never about money."

His enthusiasm for assisting those in need stems from an experience early in his life. When we ask him to clarify the usage of his English name "Gordon", which is prevalent in the press coverage about him but has had sporadic use in his official film credits in recent years, Lam says: "I don't really use the name, but I don't mind it either.

"The name was actually given to me by a church, though I wasn't even Christian. [My family] were living in a resettlement area during my primary school years, and there would be people from the church coming to visit. They asked for my [English] name, I told them, ‘I'm just Lam Ka-tung', and then they gave me the name [Gordon]."

Lam received a best actor nomination at the recent Asian Film Awards for his role in Limbo. PHOTO: Xiaomei Chen

"The point was that if I followed them back to the church, I'd be given food," he laughs.

"I was a Primary Three kid and there was free food for me to eat! This memory is still shaping the way I look at things later in my life. Irrespective of whether it was the right religion for me, the attitude those people demonstrated in helping others – I got it."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.