Gossip mill: Dua Lipa spotted in Singapore, Cyndi Wang stuck in traffic jam to Genting, police officer arrested on suspicion of leaking Lee Sun-kyun drug probe info

Dua Lipa spotted in Singapore

Dua Lipa was in Singapore on March 20 for an event, and fans were shocked to bump into the English-Albanian superstar at Marina Bay Sands.

"POV: It's a casual Wednesday night in Singapore and Dua Lipa happens to walk past you," shared a TikTok user going by Shey_ts.

In the accompanying video, the 28-year-old can be seen walking with her entourage, including her dad according to some fans. She turns around and beckons at people behind her, and one fan rushes up with her phone to take a photo with her.

"Should have been me!" a comment read.

One man who attended the event shared his experience on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing that it was "great" meeting her.

"Getting the super selfie treatment from 100+ strangers and handling it with grace," he added about Dua.

Another attendee posted a selfie with Dua, adding the hashtag #fangirling.

Cyndi Wang stuck in traffic jam to Genting

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang was on her way to Genting, Malaysia, as part of her Sugar High World Tour when she got stuck in traffic.

Nevertheless, the 41-year-old took the setback in stride, sharing a video on her social media accounts on March 20 of herself standing on the road shoulder as all the vehicles around her stood still.

"Hi, Malaysia! It's been a long time since we met," she said. "There's a big traffic jam, it's just like a 'roadside carpark' now."

She added that the cars and tour buses had been stuck there for 30 minutes and "a lot of people have stopped to rest and wait for a while".

"Ahhh, the traffic is not moving at all!" she said.

Cyndi performs at Resorts World Genting on March 22 and 23.

Police officer arrested on suspicion of leaking Lee Sun-kyun drug probe info

A South Korean police officer was arrested on suspicion of leaking a report pertaining to the drug-use investigation into late actor Lee Sun-kyun, Yonhap reported yesterday (March 21).

He was arrested earlier that day at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency by the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police's anti-corruption and financial crime unit.

The actor, known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and K-dramas Coffee Prince and My Mister, was first reported by South Korean media to be embroiled in a drug investigation in October last year, citing a police official.

Amidst a crackdown of drug use by celebrities, K-pop idol G-Dragon was also investigated and subsequently cleared in December.

On Dec 27, Sun-kyun was found dead of apparent suicide aged 48. He had reportedly been at his third police questioning and interrogated for 19 hours straight until Dec 24, 5am.

Following his death, showbiz professionals, including Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, held a press conference on Jan 12 urging the police to conduct a probe into whether the case was mishandled, who subsequently began looking into how the information got leaked.

