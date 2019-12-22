Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week

LOCAL CELEB BRYAN WONG FALLS VICTIM TO FAKE NEWS

"Special report: Bryan Wong's latest investment has experts in awe and big banks terrified" screams the headline. The story goes on to note that Bryan is quitting showbiz to focus on a new career path — one that involves earning millions of dollars.

We're not sure about the size of his bank account, but seriously, that is just a load of fake news. Bryan, who just returned to Singapore from filming the new Channel 8 drama A Quest To Heal in China, has slammed the "report" on his Instagram page.

"Have seen fake news as such happening to my fellow colleagues and now my turn liao. Please do help me to report if it appears in your feeds (sic)," he wrote, adding angry emoticons in his post.

Actor Romeo Tan commented in the post: "Price for being famous." To which, Bryan replied: "Erm… u r too wor… so… (sic)"

JAY CHOU'S IMAGE USED TO PROMOTE E-CIGARETTES

Here's another celeb whose fame has been abused by conniving businesses.

An e-cigarette company in China recently blew up a photo of Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as well as his autograph for use at its event, giving the impression that Jay is endorsing its products.

The truth cannot be further than that. His management agency came out to say that he doesn't smoke and will not endorse cigarettes and any of its related products.

Jay also stated previously that he has been sensitive to tobacco smoke since young, not to mention that he was also the ambassador to a quit-smoking campaign in 2010.

JACKIE CHAN GOT INTO AN ACCIDENT DURING FILMING OF VANGUARD

PHOTO: mm2

Singaporeans seem to visit the cinema during CNY as often as they visit their relatives. This year, you can catch Jackie Chan's new action flick Vanguard from the first day of the festivities, Jan 25.

The movie, directed by Stanley Tong and partly shot in Dubai, features Jackie as the head of an international security team who goes all out to rescue a kidnapped businessman. Along the way, they uncover a sinister conspiracy.

During the movie's press conference in Beijing on Wednesday (Dec 18), Stanley talked about an accident during filming. A yacht that Jackie was on hit a rock and flipped, throwing the superstar into the water.

Stanley was apparently so terrified that he cried. When Jackie was pulled back to shore, he told the director calmly: "This is the first time in so many years that I've seen you cry!"

Here's a look at the movie trailer:

[COMING SOON] Superstar Jackie Chan has once again teamed up with Hong Kong renowned director Stanley Tong (known for... Posted by MM2 Entertainment Singapore on Friday, 13 December 2019

