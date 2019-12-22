Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: Instagram/ bryanwwong
Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

LOCAL CELEB BRYAN WONG FALLS VICTIM TO FAKE NEWS

"Special report: Bryan Wong's latest investment has experts in awe and big banks terrified" screams the headline. The story goes on to note that Bryan is quitting showbiz to focus on a new career path — one that involves earning millions of dollars.

We're not sure about the size of his bank account, but seriously, that is just a load of fake news. Bryan, who just returned to Singapore from filming the new Channel 8 drama A Quest To Heal in China, has slammed the "report" on his Instagram page.

"Have seen fake news as such happening to my fellow colleagues and now my turn liao. Please do help me to report if it appears in your feeds (sic)," he wrote, adding angry emoticons in his post.

Actor Romeo Tan commented in the post: "Price for being famous." To which, Bryan replied: "Erm… u r too wor… so… (sic)"

JAY CHOU'S IMAGE USED TO PROMOTE E-CIGARETTES

View this post on Instagram

獨照好還是合照好😆 #chill

A post shared by Jay Chou 周杰倫 (@jaychou) on

Here's another celeb whose fame has been abused by conniving businesses.

An e-cigarette company in China recently blew up a photo of Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as well as his autograph for use at its event, giving the impression that Jay is endorsing its products.

The truth cannot be further than that. His management agency came out to say that he doesn't smoke and will not endorse cigarettes and any of its related products.

Jay also stated previously that he has been sensitive to tobacco smoke since young, not to mention that he was also the ambassador to a quit-smoking campaign in 2010.

JACKIE CHAN GOT INTO AN ACCIDENT DURING FILMING OF VANGUARD

PHOTO: mm2

Singaporeans seem to visit the cinema during CNY as often as they visit their relatives. This year, you can catch Jackie Chan's new action flick Vanguard from the first day of the festivities, Jan 25.

The movie, directed by Stanley Tong and partly shot in Dubai, features Jackie as the head of an international security team who goes all out to rescue a kidnapped businessman. Along the way, they uncover a sinister conspiracy.

During the movie's press conference in Beijing on Wednesday (Dec 18), Stanley talked about an accident during filming. A yacht that Jackie was on hit a rock and flipped, throwing the superstar into the water.

Stanley was apparently so terrified that he cried. When Jackie was pulled back to shore, he told the director calmly: "This is the first time in so many years that I've seen you cry!"

Here's a look at the movie trailer:

[COMING SOON] Superstar Jackie Chan has once again teamed up with Hong Kong renowned director Stanley Tong (known for...

Posted by MM2 Entertainment Singapore on Friday, 13 December 2019

 

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities movies

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
6 cool places in Kovan you won&#039;t find anywhere else in Singapore
6 cool places in Kovan you won't find anywhere else in Singapore
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore F&amp;B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
Singapore F&B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES