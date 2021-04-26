Got7's Mark Tuan on what's next for him musically, moving back to the US and raising awareness of anti-Asian hate

Mark Tuan sometimes forgets he’s not a normal 27-year-old guy living in the US state of California, and is surprised by things like his fans crashing Clubhouse when he signs up.

But Tuan is one-seventh of popular K-pop boy band Got7, and he just moved home from Seoul in South Korea to be close to his family while starting a new stage of his career, and to use his platform to influence his fans to change the world in a positive way.

“It gets to me all the time,” reflects Tuan over a call about the fervour with which his fans support him. “I’m still not used to that, I’ve been doing this for like seven years now. You would think I’d get used to it, but it still surprises me that fans are still that crazy and supportive, and that we have that much power. It’s super cool.”

Joining Clubhouse, an audio streaming platform, is just one of the many things Tuan has been trying lately: He and the rest of Got7 parted ways with their label JYP Entertainment this year after debuting with the South Korean company in 2014. The group plan to remain together, but each member is doing his own thing.

PHOTO: Facebook/Mark Tuan

For Tuan, that means moving home to the United States – which he left when he was a 16-year-old dreaming of superstardom – and figuring out who he is as a soloist; the star, who is of Taiwanese descent, also recently launched a personal studio in China to grow his career in Chinese entertainment.

“I think the biggest goal for me right now is to be able to find my sound. I’m not given a song now. I have to go out and make the song with people.”

He’s focusing on growing as a vocalist, even though he started out as a rapper in Got7. He hopes people will enjoy his songs as he develops his personal style. “I think everything sounds pretty solid. I enjoy listening to my songs, but I know it’s not 100 per cent perfect yet. Still working on it.”

Tuan is in the studio four or five days each week, and released One in a Million with Bangladeshi-American musician Sanjoy in February. In it, he shared thoughts on his life and his career. There’ll be more of that on his upcoming, still-in-the-works album.

“It’s going to be about my journey, my career, everything. I think it’ll be super cool that fans can see a more personal side of me cause I think I was pretty quiet.”

For Tuan, expressing himself aloud is a work in progress. “One time, the members got kind of upset with me. ‘How come you never share your story or tell us about how you feel about anything?’ I think having the six other boys there kind of made it more easy for me to open up.”

Tuan admits moving home was a major comfort to him after being so far apart, and when it felt the most urgent to be with his loved ones.

“I was pretty worried a lot about the family during Covid[-19]. My parents both got the vaccine. And right now in the States, everyone’s getting the vaccine so it seems like it’s getting much safer.”

The pandemic isn’t the only thing that has been worrying Tuan when it comes to his family’s health and safety. The star is concerned and upset by the rising hate and violence directed at Asian-Americans.

“I’m really scared for my parents. Having them go on their daily walks and stuff like that … it’s really scary. I hear stories about my friends, they have people that they know that have almost got attacked, and I have friends that hear racial comments.”

Tuan wants to use his platform to raise awareness of what’s going on and how to bring about social justice and change. He recently donated US$30,000 (S$40,000) to Stop AAPI Hate, a non-profit organisation that runs the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Centre which tracks incidents of discrimination against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. He’s also donated to support Black Lives Matters in the past.

“Right now, there’s a lot of hate and violent acts towards Asian-Americans. Right before this, it was Black Lives Matter… I feel right now, it’s really difficult seeing so much hate and racism towards everybody. It doesn’t really matter what race you are, there’s so much hate going around. I really don’t like seeing that.

“Having people hear [about my donations] and making people more aware of stuff like this, I think it will at least contribute and help. Even if it helps just a little bit, I think that’s what the main goal is right now.”

Though things are tough right now, he admits he’s looking forward to living life as a 20-something and working hard to develop his career with the support of family and friends, many of whom work with him.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing that I’m [physically] back at where I started when I went to Korea; I think it’s actually pretty cool that I get to learn new things. Being there, I grew up a lot and matured a lot. The biggest thing I learned is not to stress out too much about the outcome of things. Because if I do stress out, it kind of puts me in a bad mood.”

He pauses the conversation for a moment to play with his dog, who has been squeaking a toy loudly, and laughs as a PR rep on the call – one of his friends – says, “Mark is a student of life”. Playing with his dog and golfing are two ways he unwinds after stressing about work and his goals as he starts down this new path.

“Being in Korea and starting my career pretty early, it made me have that mindset to keep working harder no matter what. Whether [or not] the outcome [reaches] my expectations, I feel like that doesn’t get to me as hard because I know I tried my hardest and I have no regrets about the outcome.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned. If I want to do something, I gotta give it my all and have no regrets at the end.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.