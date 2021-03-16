Grammy Awards 2021: Fans angry as BTS, Doja Cat and Chloe x Halle miss out

The Grammy Awards faced a backlash from fans after world-conquering K-pop outfit BTS were snubbed at the 63rd music industry awards ceremony, along with black American artists including sister duo Chloe x Halle and solo singer Doja Cat.

Before the event started airing in the United States on Sunday (March 14), the hashtag “Scammys” trended across Twitter as fans expressed anger at the acts being overlooked during the awards presented ahead of the live broadcast of music’s biggest night of the year.

Many observers pointed to the Grammys’ long-running failure to recognise non-white talent as the reason the artists were overlooked despite stand-out releases and consistently promoting their music during the past year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me beat out BTS track Dynamite for best pop duo/group performance, while both Chloe x Halle and Doja Cat lost in the three categories in which they were both nominated.

The biggest snubs of the century #scammys pic.twitter.com/Bptp9UOsW7 — 𝗕𝗜𝗕𝗜 𖠌 (@AUTUMNEAVESSS) March 14, 2021

BTS and Chloe x Halle are not only fan favourites, but also respected in the industry – renowned for their performances, media appearances and hits that transcend genres and linguistic boundaries.

The Grammys have regularly touted seven-member BTS on social media and featured them in various performances that showcase their distinct artistic flair.

15 minute live vs 2 hour show

7.8 mill views 12.6mill views



Say it with me now



who really needs who?! #SetTheNightAlightBTS #Scammys #BTSOurGreatestPrize pic.twitter.com/WfnZZoUQo0 — Ru • 아름⁷💜 (@RuThePolyglot) March 15, 2021

When BTS were snubbed, many fans questioned the worth of an institution that valued the K-pop stars enough to feature them among the night’s final performers, but does not recognise their talent.

The singer-songwriter sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey have spent much of the pandemic staging outstanding performances, including ones from their backyard in the US, but got no recognition.

And many fans were upset that Doja Cat’s hit Say So lost out in the record of the year category to Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted, after she had earlier missed out on the awards for best pop solo performance and best new artist earlier in the night.

Billie went up there and pulled an Adele! Told the Recording Academy they got it wrong (again) and dedicated her Record of the Year win to Megan. So sweet. pic.twitter.com/VwmF1QPJPC — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 15, 2021

The Recording Academy has for years acknowledged that it is grappling with a bias towards white artists and a failure to recognise black artists, and is trying to be become more inclusive, but the familiar snubs returned in 2021: Chloe x Halle were notably nominated in the R&B categories and none of the general ones, where rising black talent is typically ignored.

🤍 ✨shot this performance in our backyard x thanks to @youtube for making it look so amazing..who else watched #dearclassof2020 yesterday? brought us some much needed joy during this time 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/Ji2oupVayN — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) June 8, 2020

However, over the years many white artists who have won Grammys have acknowledged the talent of black artists – and the 63rd Grammys ended with Billie Eilish saying her award for record of the year award should have gone to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd, who was behind some of the biggest hits of 2020, opted out of the Grammys and has said he will no longer participate in the awards ceremony. He is one of several black artists who have decided to boycott the Grammys in recent years because the institution has failed to fix its acknowledged issues.

Similarly, BTS’ loss – which was expected considering that boy band rarely get acknowledged at the Grammys – comes as anti-Asian sentiment grows in the West over the spread of the coronavirus that first emerged in China.

Both Chloe x Halle and BTS accepted their losses graciously, sharing their thoughts on social media and, in BTS’ case, holding a live stream after the event which attracted seven million fans.

To many on the internet, it was clear that, with or without a trophy, these acts were the true winners when it came to the love and support of their listeners.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.