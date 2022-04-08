Grammys 2022: Best looks on the red carpet

With award shows like the BAFTAs and Oscars done and dusted, the 64th Grammy Awards are up next to celebrate the best creations from the music industry.

The prestigious ceremony took place on the AM of April 4, 2022, Singapore time with celebrities dressed in head-turning outfits to grace the red carpet. From the dramatic to the romantic, we share with you our favourite red carpet looks of the evening.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s custom mint green Atelier Versace corset and crystal-embroidered dress drew inspiration from a similar outfit worn by Marilyn Monroe when she performed Happy Birthday Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Her shoes were also from Versace while jewellery was from Samer Helimeh and Jacob & Co.

Her glass bag (yes glass!) is a collaboration between Coperni and Heven.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shows off her love for dramatic, oversized silhouettes on the red carpet once again with this black Rick Owen creation. Her monochromatic outfit was accented with Spinelli Kilcollin jewels.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood proved that she is the belle of the Grammys ball when she showed up in a Dolce & Gabbana ballgown. Her clean nude makeup let the sparkling bodice and tea-stained ombré skirt shine.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent was dressed to take home the Best Alternative Music Album award for her Daddy’s Home album. She wore a sequinned pink floor-length design from the Gucci Love Parade collection with copious tulle hem and cuff trimmings.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster has been showing off a pared-down, timeless look in recent times and we’re living for it. Lady Gaga wore a black and white Armani Privé creation and accessorised it with copious amounts of Tiffany & Co. sparkles.

HER

HER channelled disco era chic to take home the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance. She donned a custom yellow and orange kaftan jumpsuit with an embellished golden phoenix motif from Dundas. We also love the matching retro-inspired sunglasses.

Michelle Zauner

Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, Michelle Zauner of experimental pop band Japanese Breakfast knew how to get all the right attention on the red carpet. She wore a yellow Valentino Fall 2021 Haute Couture design that’s reminiscent of many flower petals layered upon one another.

SZA

Flower power was the theme of SZA’s outfit for the 2022 Grammys. Her body-hugging dress was from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2006 collection, which featured floral prints bordered by beige tulle trim that doubled up as the train.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa went for a stylish dominatrix look with a vintage dress from Versace Fall/Winter 1992. Dubbed the ‘Miss S&M’ collection, the look featured a transparent bustier with strap fastenings accented with gold buckles and a column skirt.

Tinashe

Tinashe went on the romantic route but didn’t forget to make it glam. Her pink dress complete with a gigantic bow at the back came from the Italian label GCDS with jewellery from Panconesi and David Yurman. Tinashe is also carrying the same Coperni x Heven glass bag as Doja Cat.

Halsey

Halsey took the red carpet assignment and ran in an unconventional route with a vintage Pierre Cardin hat to match her fitted Pressiat outfit. Jewellery from Tiffany & Co. and shoes from Stuart Weitzman finished the look.

Claudia Sulewski

Attending with Finneas (i.e. Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator), Claudia Sulewski wore a slinky Gucci suit to turn the red carpet mores on its head. This is a unique departure from the actress’ usual polished, feminine look, and it paid off.

