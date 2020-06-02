Guang Liang ordered to conduct 'self-surveillance' after returning to Taiwan

The daily reported that Malaysian singer Michael Wong (Guang Liang) has been ordered to conduct “self-surveillance” for the next 14 days after Customs officers in Taiwan found that he had been in Wuhan in December. Wong was returning to Taiwan from his hometown in Ipoh on Monday.

As he was going through the automatic gate, Customs officers stopped and questioned him about his recent travel history.

"The officer said ‘Please fill in the form and you are required to self-monitor for 14 days. Call this hotline if you do not feel well’,” the singer wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The officer reminded him to take care of his health and wished him all the best for his concert at the Taipei Arena next month.

