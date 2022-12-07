Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - stop-motion animation masterpiece brings Carlo Collodi's fantasy story to life

4.5/5 stars

The full title is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , and that could not be more accurate. The Mexican director’s first full-length stop-motion animation, in re-telling the fable about the wooden boy who springs to life, rolls together many of his interests into a fascinating twist on this evergreen tale.

Living in Italy during the rise of dictator Benito Mussolini and fascism, the wood carver Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) loses his son Carlo when a bomb hits the church where he is working. He takes to the bottle and, in a drunken stupor one night, creates a replacement from the finest Italian pine.

This mischievous Pinocchio is brought to life by magical spirits, and overseeing him is Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor), a whimsical insect who spends his days writing his memoirs.

At first, Geppetto – and the rest of the townspeople – are terrified of this talking, walking miracle. He blows a raspberry in church, refuses to obey his papa, and skips school on his first day, when the puppeteer Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) lures him to his travelling carnival with hot chocolate and tricks him into signing a cast-iron showbiz contract.

There are elements you will surely recognise in this film, co-directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson from the original 1883 book by Carlo Collodi – not least the giant sea creature that swallows Geppetto when he goes looking for Pinocchio.

Pinocchio (left, voiced by Gregory Mann) and Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) in a still from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

While the design of Pinocchio – far from the boyish look of the Disney cartoon – is inspired by the work of artist Gris Grimly from the 2002 edition of Collodi’s book, Del Toro also takes some radical departures – which is apt for a film that celebrates disobedience and nonconformity.

Recalling his earlier films The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth , which also use fantasy and mythology to explore the rise of fascism, Del Toro makes no bones about showing the horrors of sending young men to war.

Children may enjoy this take on Pinocchio, with his tree-like nose growing every time he tells a lie, but it is as much – if not more – a film for adults.

What else? The animation is simply beautiful, with every frame crafted with love and intricacy. The occasional songs that feature are also charming.

Sebastian J. Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor) in a still from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

McGregor is superb as the Cricket, Pinocchio’s conscience who has a hard time keeping up with the boy. Cate Blanchett, Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley star, even voices Spazzatura, Volpe’s monkey, who has one of the most interesting arcs of all.

This is a magical masterwork of the highest order.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will start streaming on Netflix on Dec 9.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.