The Guilty: Jake Gyllenhaal anchors Netflix's single-location thriller

3/5 stars

A police dispatch operator receives a distress call from an abducted young woman in The Guilty, Antoine Fuqua’s claustrophobic single-location remake of Gustav Möller’s celebrated 2018 Danish thriller of the same title.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars and produces as a disgraced police officer, forced to work the phones as he awaits trial over a wrongful shooting, opposite a star-studded voice cast that includes Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano.

Gyllenhaal himself acquired the remake rights for The Guilty, which was shot by Fuqua (Southpaw) in 11 days from a script by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

A tautly wound and visually inventive character study, The Guilty arrives as a perfectly packaged Covid-19-era project. Filmed in one location in close to real time, we follow the increasingly strung out Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) over the course of a single night.

The Academy Award nominee and seasoned actor delivers a captivating performance that puts Baylor and the audience through the emotional wringer.

Once a bullish officer in the LAPD, Baylor is working the night shift on the 911 dispatch desk as part of a demotion following a shooting incident. While devastating hill fires threaten to engulf Los Angeles, a series of compounding incidents look set to untether Baylor even faster.

His hearing is scheduled for the following morning, a journalist is badgering him for a comment and his wife and daughter are also keeping their distance.

It is at this moment, while juggling belligerent callers and other uncooperative low-level employees, that Baylor receives a call from a distressed young woman, Emily (Riley Keough), who is being taken across town against her will.

Almost immediately, he steps outside the bounds of his role, indulges his hunger for more meaningful case work, and begins pulling strings across the department to track Emily down.

From the relative safety of Baylor’s desk, The Guilty addresses a number of hot button issues, from police violence and corruption to domestic violence and believing women, while challenging the conventions of cinematic storytelling through a dynamic visual and aural landscape.

Inevitably perhaps, the sharper edges of Möller’s earlier film have been smoothed over, and Fuqua’s adaptation never quite captures its predecessor’s atmosphere of breathless urgency.

But for a lean, efficiently executed 90 minutes, The Guilty does showcase Gyllenhaal’s remarkable range, as he earns our sympathy for a flawed, arrogant and wholly manipulative character who, for once, is desperate to do the right thing.

The Guilty is streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.