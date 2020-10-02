Han Geng: How China's first K-pop star went from Super Junior to the silver screen and beyond

Although he is no longer the biggest music sensation in China, no one would deny that Han Geng, who turns 36 on Sunday, has earned a place in Chinese pop culture history.

That's because Han was the first singer from the country to make it big in a K-pop band.

China got its first taste of South Korean pop music in the late 1990s.

The first K-pop bands, as they became known, were formed by SM Entertainment - H.O.T. (1996) and Shinhwa (1998), and the first girl group, S. E. S (1997) - which attracted fan bases in China.

Han, who had mastered traditional Chinese dance, ballet and martial arts, became a part of this new trend in 2002 after singing up for SM Entertainment's H.O.T. China Audition the previous year.

The company's founder, Lee Soo-man, had ambitions to build an empire based on K-pop and had gone in search of good-looking and talented youngsters.

Han was one of the few candidates who stood out among the 3,000 hopefuls, and was given a trainee place in the K-pop idol-making machine.

Han made his debut in South Korea in 2005 as a member of the boy band Super Junior, which went on to gain international recognition.

As a foreigner in South Korea, however, Han's television appearances in the country were limited as a result of visa restrictions.

He first performed in China in 2008 as the leader of the Super Junior subgroup, Super Junior-M.

The group's first Chinese album, Me, was released in the same year and the band went global.

Han soon became a household name in China, where he is regarded as one of the first "traffic stars" for his huge internet following.

In 2009 things turned sour, however.