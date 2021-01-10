Hannah Quinlivan shoots down pregnancy rumours at movie event

TAIPEI — Taiwanese Australian model-actress Hannah Quinlivan shut down pregnancy rumours on Thursday at a press conference, showing off her tiny waist accentuated by her outfit.

The 27-year-old model was wearing a tight and black dress in the promotional event for Nezha, a new racing film produced by her husband, Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou.

On Jan 1, Jay Chou allegedly photoshopped a photo of his wife’s belly, sparking speculation that he had done it to conceal her pregnancy.

In response to media speculations, Quinlivan said that the reason for wearing a tight-fitting outfit is to make the belly “look smaller;” she debunked the rumours of being pregnant with a third child.

The couple has a three-year-old son Romeo and a five-year-old daughter, Hathaway.

Asked about Chou’s birthday gift, she said that she hasn’t thought of a present for her husband who will turn 42 on Jan. 18.

Asked the reason why Jay Chou was not present, Will Liu, the producer of the film, explained that he often sleeps late and would meet fans in the upcoming promotional events.

The racing film “Nezha” which cost more than NT$300 million (S$14.2million) stars Hannah Quinlivan, Tsao Yu-ning, Van Fan, Alan Ko and Kao Ying-hsuan.

The film will be released in theatres across Taiwan from Jan. 16.