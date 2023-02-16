Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross to challenge Captain America in New World Order

After his last outing as the beloved titular archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford is set to gear up for his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut.

The veteran actor will play General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in Captain America: New World Order, taking over the role from the late William Hurt, but details about the character have remained scarce.

There's now more to work with, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. In an interview with the publication, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Ross has become president of the US:

"This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He's the president of the US in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger.

"There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the US in a way that is just incredible."

The role is familiar ground for Ford, who played a combat-trained President — revealed to also be a Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honour recipient — in Air Force One.

It'll be interesting to see how the movie shapes this new characterisation on the silver screen, considering Ross was never a president in the comic books.

Filming on Captain America: New World Order will begin "relatively soon", according to the MCU head.

The film is slated for release on May 3, 2024, with The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah at the helm.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.