Has China forgiven tax cheat Fan Bingbing?

Disgraced Chinese actress Fan Bingbing could be on the way back from exile after her tax evasion scandal, with state media reporting on her recent charity work.

After disappearing from official media for more than a year, Fan was finally given a mention, albeit not in a prominent position, for her appearance at the launch of a girls' safety charity event hosted by Ifeng.com and Henan Traffic Radio on Friday.

She attended as a "public interest ambassador" and the news was carried by China Daily, the English-language newspaper run by the Communist Party's Publicity Department, on its Chinese website on Monday.

Similar reports also appeared on Gmw.cn, the website of another party mouthpiece Guangming Daily, and was carried by People.com.cn, the website of the party's most influential newspaper.

But one of two People.com.cn reports about the event did not include Fan on the list of attendees and the photo with it was too blurry to be able to identify the actress in the centre of the picture.

Li Daoxin, a Peking University film studies professor, said Fan could make a comeback as long as she did not break any law.

"But whether she can regain the popularity and success she had before [the scandal] depends on her acting ability," Li said.

Fan, once the most popular actress in the country and a media darling, disappeared from the public view in June last year over allegations of tax evasion. Four months later, reports emerged that she had been fined 884 million yuan (S$172 million).

Her scenes in a patriotic movie were cut when it was aired on China Central Television and Air Strike, a movie in which she co-starred with Bruce Willis, was not released in Chinese theatres.

In the last year, she has made few public statements, limiting her social media posts to her charity work for children in Tibet and the announcement of her break-up with her actor boyfriend Li Chen.