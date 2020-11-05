Has Taiwanese celeb Joe Chen had plastic surgery?

TAIPEI — Fans leveled strong criticism at some new photos of Taiwanese actor-model Joe Cheng and actress Joe Chen following their encounter on Tuesday (Nov 3), arguing that she might have photoshopped them or undergone plastic surgery.

According to the photo posted by Cheng to Instagram, the two were at a party with friends. The 38-year-old actor wrote: “Long time no see.”

Joe Chen and Joe Cheng (left) smiled at the camera at a party with friends.

PHOTO: Instagram/joseph820619

However, fans argued that the actress, 41, who appeared to have a smaller face and high nose bridge, looks different compared to when she made her debut.

PHOTO: Instagram/joseph820619

In response to the post, some netizens said that they can’t recognise her while others speculated that she might have undergone plastic surgery. Despite her fans’ concerns, she replied to Cheng’s post and avoided responding to the allegations.

Known as the Queen Of Idol Dramas, Joe is best loved for her roles in rom-coms such as Fated To Love You (2008), Destined To Love You (2015), Stay With Me (2016), Love Actually (2017), and Hello, My Shining Love (2020).