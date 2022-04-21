HBO's We Own This City: The Wire's David Simon returns for another gritty tale of American politics and police corruption

4/5 stars

Adapted from the nonfiction book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, We Own This City is the latest series from David Simon to bring tales of cops, crime and corruption to the small screen.

Best-known for his landmark shows The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Streets, Simon once again hits the mean streets of Baltimore, Maryland, in a story about the underhand tactics employed by the police department's Gun Trace Task Force.

His typically sprawling and immersive narrative stretches from the street corners to the highest offices of power, and We Own This City bristles with raw energy and unflinching realism. It puts police brutality under the spotlight at a time when tensions between law enforcement and the American public are more strained than ever.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, fresh from the success of the Oscar-winning drama King Richard, directs all six episodes of We Own This City.

Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) headline a vast and eclectic cast that also includes Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, Dagmara Domińczyk and a host of familiar faces from Simon's earlier projects.

Two separate yet concurrent investigations into corrupt members of the BPD's Gun Trace Task Force form the backbone of this intricately woven crime saga.

FBI Agent Erika Jensen (Domińczyk) is spearheading an investigation of Sergeant Wayne Jenkins (Bernthal), a tough and sticky-fingered member of the task force who has been implicated in numerous cases of theft, extortion and brutality.

Simultaneously Nicole Steele (Mosaku), an attorney with the Department of Justice, is making inquiries into the notoriously brutal and racist officer Daniel Hersl (Charles), as part of a wide-reaching investigation on behalf of the Civil Rights Division.

Positioning two women as the heads of their respective cases adds an extra dynamic to the drama, as both traverse the testosterone-fuelled minefield of not only the police department, but also city politics and the drug gangs themselves.

They are also operating in the wake of a wrongful death case, reminiscent of the real-life murders of George Floyd or Trayvon Martin, in which a number of BPD officers have been indicted.

This has led to a sudden and huge drop in arrests, as police officers enact their own form of protest by ruining the city's crime figures rather than risk becoming the star of an incriminating viral video.

As we saw in The Wire, in which Baltimore's drug epidemic was explored from all angles — from the projects and the docks to the schools and city hall — We Own This City displays a similarly ambitious scope.

In flashbacks, we follow Jenkins' recruitment into the BPD and his slow but steady evolution from fresh-faced idealist to opportunistic, baton-wielding thug on the take. Simultaneously, through Steele's meetings with senior police officers and city officials, we learn the realities of metropolitan law enforcement.

For mayoral candidates, elected to serve short yet high-profile terms in public office, lowering murder rates and raising arrest figures are far more important than meaningful crime fighting.

Police officers on the front line are incentivised to clear street corners rather than solve cases, and as ever, feel they are grossly underpaid for the dangerous job they carry out.

As with all Simon's productions, the strength of We Own This City comes from the authenticity of the writing. His characters are real and convincing.

Whether dealing with dirty cops or drug dealers, the story takes time to explore their personal circumstances, motivations and troubles.

While never condoning their behaviour, Simon's writing does attempt to understand it, or at the very least illustrate how these individuals got to be where they are.

In the midst of all the meddling and malfeasance, the show is also a police procedural, featuring a number of thrilling busts, stakeouts and stings as the cops — both bad and good — bring bad guys to justice and get drugs and guns off the streets.

Jamie Hector's noble homicide detective appears to have left his shady days running with Jenkins and his crew behind him to actually serve the community rather than abuse it.

At the other end of the scale, McKinley Belcher III's Gun Trace Task Force officer is in so deep that it's initially unclear which side of the law he is even on.

Fans of Simon's earlier work should feel right at home with We Own This City, even when that is an uncomfortable and unsettling place.

From the recurring use of recognisable locations to the familiar patter of his razor-sharp dialogue, the show sucks audiences in.

The opening scene — a rousing yet deeply unsettling speech on the excessive use of force from Jenkins to his new recruits — is a terrifying, yet perfectly pitched introduction to this world, where twisted logic and personal prejudices fuel every interaction, and those responsible for maintaining law and order are oftentimes those least willing to abide by it themselves.

We Own This City will start streaming on HBO Go on April 26.

