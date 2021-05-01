He sings in drag on stage, but take off the dress and he's 'like Clark Kent'

Just now, Japanese pop/heavy metal star Ladybeard might be the celebrity the world needs.

Onstage a five-year-old girl, offstage he is Richard Margarey, 37, from Adelaide in Australia. Since moving to Japan in 2013, he has performed with a series of so-called "kawaiicore" bands - a genre blending elements of J-pop and heavy metal, the most famous of them called Ladybaby.

He lived in Hong Kong from 2006 to 2012, working among other things as an actor (his biggest role was as baddy Rambo in 2011 wrestling comedy The Fortune Buddies), a martial arts stuntman and a professional wrestler.

He did the latter in drag as a schoolgirl, and he would perform heavy metal versions of Canto-pop songs during bouts - at which point, taking his act to Japan seemed like the logical move. Since then, China has become his second biggest fan base.

Now he's back with new band Babybeard (a name that suggests that, should he ever form another band, he will struggle to find a name for it).

Like Ladybaby, it consists of him and two Japanese teenage girls: Kotomi and Suzu. They describe themselves as "an adorable assault on the senses", with Ladybeard adding (with a straight face) that they're "modelled on cupcakes".

"Since the end of Ladybaby, it has become very clear to me that what the world wants from me is me screaming and shouting alongside two Japanese girls," he adds, the sweet spot coming from the yoking together of apparent opposites: bouncy and accessible alongside shockingly loud and raucous.

"It was clear people were unhappy when we split up - I got messages about it every day."

The process of recruiting his bandmates was slowed down by the pandemic, but involved a worldwide search, with applicants from as far afield as Indonesia and Britain. Kotomi and Suzu, he says, "are world beaters". Suzu was the very first person through the door for physical auditions in Tokyo.

The process of recruiting his bandmates for his new act was slowed down by the pandemic.

The pandemic has made for what he calls "an extremely unconventional release cycle". For a band whose appeal is supposed to be based on their energetic live performances, "being confined to sitting inside wearing masks provides challenges, as you can imagine".

Like the band, though, Ladybeard himself seems to float around on a sea of generalised positivity and unquenchable energy that's really quite endearing. "We are doing our best to provide everyone with support and encouragement and some good feelings in times like these," he says.

The band have dropped short versions of their debut songs Nippon Kara Konnichiwa and Piennizer on YouTube.

They were written by Takashi Asano and Natsumi Tadano, experienced J-pop songwriters who also wrote Ladybaby's signature song, 2015's Nippon Manju, which has racked up more than 31 million YouTube views.

Ladybeard left Ladybaby after disagreements with management.

Ladybeard left that band after disagreements with its management, and it subsequently folded. Then, in 2017, he formed Deadlift Lolita with bodybuilder and professional wrestler Reika Saiki, who winningly describe themselves as "the world's physically strongest idol group".

The band still exists, but with no plans to record or perform because the two of them both have other careers to focus on, and also because Saiki is undergoing a lengthy period of rehabilitation after breaking her jaw during a wrestling bout.

Naturally, every show Ladybeard plays is an event, but some have been more memorable than others.

There was, for example, his debut in Mexico City in Mexico, when the effects of being at an altitude of 2,250 metres (7,400 feet) made his attempted screams come out silent ("Nobody told me about the altitude," he says); or one in Madrid, Spain, when he smashed his head during a wrestling move that forms part of the show, and was taken to hospital covered in blood, still in full stage costume.

Most of his fans, he says, come from J-pop and most of them are female, but he also has plenty of support from fans of heavy metal, a group he describes as split down the middle, half traditionalist and half more open-minded."

"J-pop fandom can be famously intense, and never more so than in the age of social media, but Ladybeard says he's lucky enough to be able to escape whenever he wants. "I'm in a unique position - I take off the dress, and I look like other white guys. I'm Clark Kent."

Most of his fans, he says, come from the J-pop world, and most of them are female, but he also has plenty from the metal world.

He has also gained a mainstream audience in Japan: as well as PR work for a variety of brands, he's been used in Japanese tourism ads and even in a vocational school's promotional campaign.

He established himself in China from about 2015 after fans there discovered him, attending anime conventions and working on television commercials, and progressing to DJing in an eclectic musical style. "It was wonderful," he says.

"That support from China came out of the blue: Chinese fans found my images and decided they loved me."

