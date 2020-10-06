'Heavenly King' Leon Lai a hit with Hong Kong celebrities at TVB's charity show

TVB's popular annual Community Chest Charity Show aired on June 6. This year, the fundraiser was dedicated to aiding members of society who are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Host Paula Tsui said that the show was a way for the people to support one another amidst current challenges, calling Hong Kong "a city that has weathered many storms".

Guests included two of the "Four Heavenly Kings Of Cantopop": Andy Lau and Leon Lai. Both singers contributed pre-recorded tracks to the programme. While Lau was not present in person, Lai appeared as an honorary member of the Community Chest panel.

Lai, 53, was also present for the souvenir presentation ceremony, where he gave out gifts and care packages to be donated to the needy.

Lai's appearance caused a stir among celebrity guests, as attendees clamoured to take selfies with the singer. Those who managed to get a photo with Lai include Carol Cheng, Sammy Leung and Eunice Chan, who have posted the pictures on social media.

Several stars expressed their disappointment at not being able to meet Lau. One such artiste was TVB actor Owen Cheung, who dressed up specially to see his idol. Better luck next time, Owen.

Lau and Lai - alongside Jacky Cheung and Aaron Kwok - earned the title of Four Heavenly Kings as they dominated Hong Kong's music industry in the 1990s.

