Hebe Tien accused of copyright infringement by former record label

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien reportedly received a copyright infringement notice on Wednesday (Dec 9) from her former music company HIM International Music.

According to Chinese-language media, HIM International Music claims that Hebe sang 16 songs without prior authorisation during a series of four concerts from Sep 25 to 28.

The legal letter reads: “The music label mainly hopes that musicians and event organisers will respect intellectual property rights and contractual obligations when performing the copyrighted works of others.”

PHOTO: Pourquoi Pas Music

The music label cited the example of S.H.E.’s performance of the song Seventeen at the Golden Melody Awards last year, saying that the Ministry of Culture had asked in advance to obtain the authorisation.

Hebe and her affiliates, Pourquoi Pas Music and A Tune Music Co., didn’t negotiate a licensing deal beforehand, the music label said, adding that “the artist and event organisers are well aware of how copyrights work.”