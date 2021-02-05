Hebe Tien surprises fans with music video of new song Crop Circles

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien surprised her fans on Friday (Feb 5) with a music video of her latest song Crop Circles released on YouTube.
She said: “It is very enjoyable to realise impossible desires with singing.”
The video was filmed in a beautiful secret spot in Tainan called the Dingtoue Sandbar, which is known as Taiwan's version of the Sahara Desert.
The 37-year-old said of the filming process: "I couldn’t open my eyes at all, much like a corn princess in distress.”
Asked about her plans for the Chinese New Year, she added: “I’ll enjoy a reunion with my family and continue to play the role of a ‘giant baby’ at home.”
Being a hiking enthusiast, she said that she will pay attention to safety, avoid crowds, and take a walk in nature where it is less crowded.
“This is the most comfortable and happy moment for me.”
