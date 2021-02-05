Hebe Tien surprises fans with music video of new song Crop Circles

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien surprised her fans on Friday (Feb 5) with a music video of her latest song Crop Circles released on YouTube.

She said: “It is very enjoyable to realise impossible desires with singing.”

The video was filmed in a beautiful secret spot in Tainan called the Dingtoue Sandbar, which is known as Taiwan's version of the Sahara Desert.

Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien surprised her fans on Friday, dropping the music video for the new song Crop Circles.

PHOTO: Pourquoi Pas Music

The 37-year-old said of the filming process: "I couldn’t open my eyes at all, much like a corn princess in distress.”

Asked about her plans for the Chinese New Year, she added: “I’ll enjoy a reunion with my family and continue to play the role of a ‘giant baby’ at home.”

Being a hiking enthusiast, she said that she will pay attention to safety, avoid crowds, and take a walk in nature where it is less crowded.

“This is the most comfortable and happy moment for me.”

Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien surprised her fans on Friday, dropping the music video for the new song Crop Circles on YouTube. PHOTO: Pourquoi Pas Music

ALSO READ: Hebe Tien accused of copyright infringement by former record label