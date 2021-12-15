Henry Cavill wants in on Mass Effect adaptation if it's faithful

Henry Cavill is a true-blue geek, so it is fitting that he plays the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, and Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Earlier in the year, Cavill teased a possible Mass Effect project on Instagram.

As if Cavill’s interest in appearing in a Mass Effect series isn’t obvious enough, his enthusiasm for a role in it is all but confirmed during recent press rounds for the second season of The Witcher, when GamesRadar+ asked the star whether he’s open to being involved in Mass Effect.

“Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it,” Cavill says. “The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.”

In other words, Cavill, the geek that he is, wants the project to be faithful to the original games. After all, as a fan of the games as well, Cavill understands the importance of staying respectful to the source material.

“I did not play Andromeda – I had a go at it, but ended up being very busy. But [the Mass Effect trilogy]? Yeah. Loved it. Brilliant games,” Cavill says.

All hail the king of the geeks.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.