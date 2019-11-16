Henry Golding makes it into Time's 100 Next list

Actor Henry Golding poses as he arrives for the U.K. premiere of "Last Christmas" in London, Britain, Nov 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Ashley Tang
The Star/Asia News Network

Actor Henry Golding has been included in Time magazine's 100 Next list of rising stars, the only Malaysian named.

"Honoured to be a part of @time Next 100 with some truly special people. Thanks momma @michelleyeoh_offcial for the quote," the 32-year-old said on his Instagram account on Thursday (Nov 14).

Golding shot to stardom after he played the lead role in the movie Crazy Rich Asians.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who acted alongside Golding in the movie, wrote the Time profile on Golding. She said she was proud of his "push for Asian representation".

"His ethnicity, his background and his success reflect the inevitable — that we are all one race, one global culture, and we will soon no longer have to talk about controversies surrounding representation," she said.

Yeoh said she had been fortunate to know Golding who "never lost sight of where he came from".

He is set to star in the film Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke, which will be released in cinemas on Nov 28.

Golding will also be featured in two more films, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen and the GI Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes, next year.

According to Time, the list spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and others.

Time said its profiles were written by established influencers, including Time 100 alumni.

Other notable entertainment figures in the list include American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who has acted in films such as Harry Potter's Fantastic Beasts.

Time also honoured political leaders such as Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and jailed Hong Kong politician and activist Edward Leung.

The magazine noted that the youngest person on the list is 14-year-old American figure skater Alysa Liu, while the oldest in Israeli politician Ayman Odeh at 44.

