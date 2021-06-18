'He's chosen a path of unlimited growth': Zhu Houren on son Joel Choo leaving Mediacorp

When Joel Choo, son of veteran local actor Zhu Houren, announced that he was parting ways with Mediacorp last month, it was a bold and shocking move.

After all, his father had a legacy and as his son (and a second-generation actor), it seemed like the 26-year-old was destined to stay on as an artiste with the media giant for a while.

However, Houren was supportive of his son when the announcement was first made and he reiterated his support again in the latest episode of the Mediacorp series Just Swipe Lah.

Houren, 66, said: "I told him (Joel) what he'll be losing out on if he leaves. Later, I realised that he's very determined. It's not a matter of right or wrong. It's that he's chosen a path of unlimited growth."

Though he left Mediacorp, Joel isn't leaving showbiz and he clarified that during the announcement in May. He's part of an indie rock band called Maxime, and they'll be releasing their EP (extended play).

He performed his original composition, Back To You, during the episode, but it didn't seem to go down well with his dad who quipped: "Every song of his is the same."

Houren also said that Joel has no "no chance" of getting the Golden Melody Awards. Oof.

Perhaps he was being facetious, though, as Joel shared that his dad supports whatever he does and encourages him to try things out.

"He has many interests. He gives me the feeling that he's filled with 'knives'. I hope that at least one pair is sharp," Houren added.

Both father and son have a strong relationship that was obvious through the episode as Joel described Houren as "the source of most of the happiness" in the family.

That said, it seems that the only present Houren is getting from Joel this Father's Day is food. In response, Houren said: "I can cook it myself."

Hmm, relatable.

