Highs and lows for singer-actress Gillian Chung, 39 today

A sombre Gillian Chung (left) with fellow Twin Charlene Choi at a meeting with fans following the leak of nude photos of Chung in 2008, which led the duo to a temporary split. Chung turns 39 on Tuesday.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
holly chik
South China Morning Post

Canto-pop star and actress Gillian Chung Yan-tung, of the duo Twins, celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday. She's come a long way since being picked to form one half of Hong Kong musical duo Twins. These are some of the milestones in her life and career.

BIRTH OF TWINS

Chung and Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin were brought together by Emperor Entertainment Group in May 2001 to front Canto-pop duo Twins, who enjoyed great popularity.

They have released close to a dozen albums and toured around the world, playing concerts in North America, Australia, China and Malaysia. Their latest concert tour, Twins LOL Live Around the World, finished in Macau in October 2018.

While many of the duo's singles and albums topped the charts in Hong Kong, Chung and Choi have also been active in the film industry and won numerous commercial endorsements.

Gillian Chung (left) and Charlene Choi meet Twins fans in 2001. PHOTO: Reuters

They have co-starred in several Hong Kong films, including The Twins Effect (2003), The Death Curse (2003) and Twins Mission (2007). Chung's last screen outing was in 2019 film Missing , in which she played a social worker whose policeman father vanishes on a hike.

The duo split temporarily in 2008 following a sex photos scandal involving Chung, but returned to the stage after a two-year break.

EDISON CHEN SEX PHOTOS SCANDAL

Photos that appeared to show Chung naked in bed with male singer-actor Edison Chen Koon-hei were leaked to the internet in early 2008, shocking the entertainment world.

Gillian Chung Yan-tung is interviewed by TVB general manager Stephen Chan Chi-wan about the leak of photos of her naked in bed with actor-singer Edison Chen Koon-hei. PHOTO: TVB

Two weeks after the leak, Chung apologised to the public for being "silly" and "naive" during a meeting with fans in Hong Kong.

The scandal tarnished her public image, and the singer-actress withdrew from public life for about a year.

Chung later revealed that she had thought about committing suicide and quitting show business. But she soldiered on, she said, largely for her family.

"I'm in this business for my family. I want to give them a better life. So I don't want to give up just like that," Chung said in March 2009.

MARRIAGE TO TAIWANESE DOCTOR MICHAEL LAI

In February 2018, Chung announced her engagement to her Taiwanese doctor boyfriend Michael Lai, who is eight years younger than her, via her Instagram account.

The couple held their wedding celebration at Los Angeles' historic 1923 Millennium Biltmore Hotel three months later. Bandmate Choi and fellow Canto-pop stars Joey Yung Cho-yee and Yumiko Cheng Hei-yi were her bridesmaids.

Chung's dress was made by Jenny Packham, a favourite designer of Kate Middleton, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge.

It was Chung's first marriage but Lai's second. He married Taiwanese flight attendant and blogger Ivy Chao in 2016 but the couple divorced six months later.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
china Mandopop celebrities scandal

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car

SERVICES