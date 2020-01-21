Highs and lows for singer-actress Gillian Chung, 39 today

Canto-pop star and actress Gillian Chung Yan-tung, of the duo Twins, celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday. She's come a long way since being picked to form one half of Hong Kong musical duo Twins. These are some of the milestones in her life and career.

BIRTH OF TWINS

Chung and Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin were brought together by Emperor Entertainment Group in May 2001 to front Canto-pop duo Twins, who enjoyed great popularity.

They have released close to a dozen albums and toured around the world, playing concerts in North America, Australia, China and Malaysia. Their latest concert tour, Twins LOL Live Around the World, finished in Macau in October 2018.

While many of the duo's singles and albums topped the charts in Hong Kong, Chung and Choi have also been active in the film industry and won numerous commercial endorsements.

Gillian Chung (left) and Charlene Choi meet Twins fans in 2001. PHOTO: Reuters

They have co-starred in several Hong Kong films, including The Twins Effect (2003), The Death Curse (2003) and Twins Mission (2007). Chung's last screen outing was in 2019 film Missing , in which she played a social worker whose policeman father vanishes on a hike.

The duo split temporarily in 2008 following a sex photos scandal involving Chung, but returned to the stage after a two-year break.

EDISON CHEN SEX PHOTOS SCANDAL

Photos that appeared to show Chung naked in bed with male singer-actor Edison Chen Koon-hei were leaked to the internet in early 2008, shocking the entertainment world.

Gillian Chung Yan-tung is interviewed by TVB general manager Stephen Chan Chi-wan about the leak of photos of her naked in bed with actor-singer Edison Chen Koon-hei. PHOTO: TVB

Two weeks after the leak, Chung apologised to the public for being "silly" and "naive" during a meeting with fans in Hong Kong.

The scandal tarnished her public image, and the singer-actress withdrew from public life for about a year.

Chung later revealed that she had thought about committing suicide and quitting show business. But she soldiered on, she said, largely for her family.

"I'm in this business for my family. I want to give them a better life. So I don't want to give up just like that," Chung said in March 2009.

MARRIAGE TO TAIWANESE DOCTOR MICHAEL LAI