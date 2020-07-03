HK actress Grace Chan's second pregnancy is a 'calm experience'.

Grace Chan will be holding a private baby shower next week.

On June 29, the actress was spotted at a promotional event at Hong Kong Ocean Park, in a curve-hugging dress which emphasised her baby bump.

When asked, she revealed that she was at least halfway through the pregnancy.

Chan said that this second pregnancy has been a "surprisingly calm experience" compared to her rough first pregnancy.

She also said that she would let her doctors decide on the best method of delivery.

Chan plans to reveal the baby's gender at her upcoming baby shower via a cake-cutting ceremony.

While her one-year-old son Rafa is too young to understand that he will be a big brother, Chan said that people have already been showering him with gifts so that he will not get jealous.

The actress has been on a work hiatus since getting married in 2018.

Her husband and fellow TVB actor, Kevin Cheng, is slated to star in the upcoming hospital drama, Children's Hospital.

The star-studded cast of Children's Hospital also boasts Kenneth Ma, Him Law, and Linda Chung.