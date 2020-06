Hong Kong funnyman Wong Cho Lam surprised fans on Fathers Day with the news that he and his wife Leanne Li are expecting their second child, Nanyang Siang Pau reported.

The 40-year-old actor revealed the news in a cheeky self-made video by pointing at Li’s tummy and asking his 18-month-old daughter, Gabrielle, if she knew who was in it.

The toddler replied: “BB.”

Wong later captioned the video post “Happy Fathers Day”.

Li and Wong married in 2015 and she gave birth to Gabrielle in December 2018.