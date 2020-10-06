HK star Pakho Chau holds his wife's hand all night when sleeping

Pakho Chau can't sleep alone. The Hong Kong singer-actor holds his wife's hand all night while they are sleeping.

Chau, 36, revealed his romantic bed-time habit to his co-star and good friend Benjamin Yuen, 39, during their camping trip for TVB's The PakhoBen Outdoor Show.

"Tonight's my first time out camping with you. And there's something I can't get used to. For all the years I've been together with my wife, we've been holding hands every night when we are sleeping.

"That's because we were never able to experience normal dating life while we were out in public. So, the only time we could hold hands was when we were sleeping.

"Then, I said to her no matter how long we spend outside, we can't be holding hands for 10 hours. But while sleeping we can hold hands for eight hours."

Yuen teased him: "Are you sure you've been holding hands for all of eight hours every night?"

Chau chuckled and answered: "It's seven and a half hours then. The remaining half-hour that we don't hold hands is when we have to get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night."

Chau married stylist Stephanie Chu, whom he had dated for 10 years, in 2016, and welcomed their first-born Sonya in December 2019.

The squeaky clean family man is among the most productive artists in Hong Kong.

Making his showbiz debut in 2007, he has released two studio albums, 9 mini-albums and 10 singles; starred in 25 films and six TV series; voiced four animated movies; and founded two fashion labels (XPX and CATXMAN).

Chau was initially scheduled to perform at the Galaxy 100 Pakho & Jinny Live in Malaysia 2020 at Genting's Arena Of Stars on April 25, but the show has been postponed indefinitely due to the government's movement control order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

