HK stars Julian Cheung and Bosco Wong in Malaysia shooting The Impossible 3

'The Impossible 3' stars (from left) Julian Cheung, Chrissie Chau and Bosco Wong as three strangers who have to work together to deal with a crisis.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Seto Kit Yan
The Star/Asia News Network

More than a dozen Hong Kong actors are in Malaysia to shoot a web drama titled The Impossible 3 (Cantonese title Fei Fan Sam Hap).

The action comedy tells how three strangers get thrown together in an emergency situation, where they wind up having to deal with the crisis.

The main characters in the madcap adventure are an online fiction writer portrayed by Julian Cheung (better known as Chilam), a stuntman portrayed by Bosco Wong and a tour guide portrayed by Chrissie Chau.

While attempting to unravel the mystery, the "impossible" three find themselves being pursued by both the police and the triads.

On top of that, they have to deal with a foul-mouthed mobster played by Michael Wong, a bartender with a dark past played by Moses Chan and a kind-hearted hustler played by Vincent Wong.

The cast of The Impossible 3 (from left) Mark Ma, Michael Wong, Samantha Ko, Julian Cheung, Chrissie Chau, Bosco Wong, Moses Chan and Vincent Wong. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

StarLifestyle caught up with the Hong Kong stars in an interview recently.

"He is an author who has developed a quirky personality due to the many pressures of life, yet he still manages to retain a sense of righteousness, and tries his best to help with the case, " offered Chilam, in describing the character he plays.

Meanwhile, Bosco had a more conflicted role which he said was a bit harder to describe.

"I play an action choreographer who is actually a scaredy-cat, due to childhood trauma where he watched his dad die from a botched stunt.

"But he has to keep up appearances as his deceased father is a celebrated professional in the field. I especially like the action sequences choreographed by the action director Wah, as he added some comedic elements, to demonstrate that it is all for show and we are not really the hot-shot action stars that people think we are, " Bosco shared.

When asked to comment about stills of her character appearing in "Lara Croft" getup, Chau initially preferred to keep mum because she was wary about revealing spoilers.

"My character is an ordinary tour guide, who has been booked by two guests namely Bosco and Chilam. But, she has a dual identity. I can't tell you any more than that, but that is why you will see her dressed like Lara Croft."

(From left) Michael Wong, Vincent Wong and Moses Chan. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

While they had shot several scenes in Sunway Lagoon Theme Park in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, the three lamented that they had not been involved in any water-borne action.

"We had lots of exciting action in the form of fist fights, gun battles, car chases, and even the use of a helicopter, but none in the water.

"But, more importantly, the helicopter was courtesy of Bosco's friend. It's great having him around, because he can get anything done. He also takes us on foodie adventures, " said Chilam, who was full of praises for his co-star.

Hailed as the "Malaysian tour guide" among his Hong Kong colleagues, Bosco was their go-to guy for anyone who needed assistance or advice on anything in Malaysia, in particular foodie adventures and scouting for real estate.

"Basically, I'm the Food and Beverage department chief as well as the executive producer, " Bosco jested amid another round of laughter.

Even executive director of Shaw Brothers Holdings Virginia Lok, who was present at the press conference, heaped praises on him: "It has become Bosco's duty to take us all out to view properties here (in Malaysia) every time we get a break between shooting our scenes."

Other members of the colourful cast include TVB actors Samantha Ko, James Ng, and Mark Ma.

Malaysian beauty queen Jovane Phang, winner of Miss Astro Chinese International Pageant 2018, is also featured in this series.

The six-episode online series will be released in the second half of 2020.

More about
Hong Kong actors celebrities movies

TRENDING

Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Latest &#039;loophole&#039; in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES