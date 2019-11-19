HK stars Julian Cheung and Bosco Wong in Malaysia shooting The Impossible 3

More than a dozen Hong Kong actors are in Malaysia to shoot a web drama titled The Impossible 3 (Cantonese title Fei Fan Sam Hap).

The action comedy tells how three strangers get thrown together in an emergency situation, where they wind up having to deal with the crisis.

The main characters in the madcap adventure are an online fiction writer portrayed by Julian Cheung (better known as Chilam), a stuntman portrayed by Bosco Wong and a tour guide portrayed by Chrissie Chau.

While attempting to unravel the mystery, the "impossible" three find themselves being pursued by both the police and the triads.

On top of that, they have to deal with a foul-mouthed mobster played by Michael Wong, a bartender with a dark past played by Moses Chan and a kind-hearted hustler played by Vincent Wong.

The cast of The Impossible 3 (from left) Mark Ma, Michael Wong, Samantha Ko, Julian Cheung, Chrissie Chau, Bosco Wong, Moses Chan and Vincent Wong. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

StarLifestyle caught up with the Hong Kong stars in an interview recently.

"He is an author who has developed a quirky personality due to the many pressures of life, yet he still manages to retain a sense of righteousness, and tries his best to help with the case, " offered Chilam, in describing the character he plays.

Meanwhile, Bosco had a more conflicted role which he said was a bit harder to describe.

"I play an action choreographer who is actually a scaredy-cat, due to childhood trauma where he watched his dad die from a botched stunt.

"But he has to keep up appearances as his deceased father is a celebrated professional in the field. I especially like the action sequences choreographed by the action director Wah, as he added some comedic elements, to demonstrate that it is all for show and we are not really the hot-shot action stars that people think we are, " Bosco shared.

When asked to comment about stills of her character appearing in "Lara Croft" getup, Chau initially preferred to keep mum because she was wary about revealing spoilers.

"My character is an ordinary tour guide, who has been booked by two guests namely Bosco and Chilam. But, she has a dual identity. I can't tell you any more than that, but that is why you will see her dressed like Lara Croft."

(From left) Michael Wong, Vincent Wong and Moses Chan. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

While they had shot several scenes in Sunway Lagoon Theme Park in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, the three lamented that they had not been involved in any water-borne action.

"We had lots of exciting action in the form of fist fights, gun battles, car chases, and even the use of a helicopter, but none in the water.

"But, more importantly, the helicopter was courtesy of Bosco's friend. It's great having him around, because he can get anything done. He also takes us on foodie adventures, " said Chilam, who was full of praises for his co-star.

Hailed as the "Malaysian tour guide" among his Hong Kong colleagues, Bosco was their go-to guy for anyone who needed assistance or advice on anything in Malaysia, in particular foodie adventures and scouting for real estate.

"Basically, I'm the Food and Beverage department chief as well as the executive producer, " Bosco jested amid another round of laughter.

Even executive director of Shaw Brothers Holdings Virginia Lok, who was present at the press conference, heaped praises on him: "It has become Bosco's duty to take us all out to view properties here (in Malaysia) every time we get a break between shooting our scenes."

Other members of the colourful cast include TVB actors Samantha Ko, James Ng, and Mark Ma.

Malaysian beauty queen Jovane Phang, winner of Miss Astro Chinese International Pageant 2018, is also featured in this series.

The six-episode online series will be released in the second half of 2020.