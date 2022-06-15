Hollywood and Netflix martial arts star Iko Uwais accused of assault in Indonesia

Indonesian martial arts star Iko Uwais, who rose to fame starring in action films in Hollywood and Netflix 's Wu Assassins TV series, has been accused of assaulting his interior designer, a charge which he denied, local press reported on Tuesday (June 14).

Uwais had a police report lodged against him on Monday by someone who worked on his home.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor lodged a police report against the interior designer known by his initial "R" for criminal act and slander, CNN Indonesia reported, quoting Jakarta police spokesman Endra Zulpan.

In his report, Uwais alleged he hired R to work on his home and paid him 50 per cent upfront as agreed upon. When the work was completed, the result was not according to the original design he was shown.

Uwais claimed he told someone to get in touch with R to "revise his work" but R failed to "fulfil his obligations. But instead, R allegedly insulted his wife, singer Audy Item, accusing her of dabbling in 'black magic'," Jakarta police spokesman Zulpan reportedly said. R is also alleged to have given the excuse that he was not in town.

Last Saturday, by chance R was spotted crossing the road in front of Uwais' home in Bekasi city in Greater Jakarta.

That prompted Uwais to begin recording R. Seeing this, the interior designer allegedly shouted at Uwais and his family. Meanwhile, R's wife started recording the commotion. When Uwais tried to stop R's wife, he claimed R injured him with a kick to the ribs.

On Monday, R lodged a police report against Uwais where he claimed he recently sent an invoice to Uwais for the remaining payment of the project via WhatsApp but did not receive a response, local media reported.

Iko Uwais as Kai Jin in Wu Assassins.

PHOTO: Netflix

On Saturday, R and his wife were driving past Uwais' house, when the movie star saw them and told them to step out of the car. The couple got into an argument with Uwais and his wife, as well as a colleague named Firmansyah.

"After the verbal argument, Uwais and Firmansyah punched the victim, causing him to bleed. The victim then reported the incident to the Bekasi Metro Police," Zulpan was quoted by the local press.

R reportedly sustained bruises to his face, right arm, and back.

Police said Uwais will be called for questioning.

Uwais is one of the biggest stars to emerge from Indonesia in recent years and hit the big time in the West. He has starred in several Hollywood films, including Mile 22, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Earlier this year, he completed filming the Hollywood franchise The Expendables 4 where he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

The boyish-looking Uwais is a master of silat, a traditional martial art practised in Indonesia. The actor was the national champion in 2005.

Uwais' talent was discovered by Welsh film director Gareth Evans, who visited Uwais' silat school for a documentary in 2007.

That chance encounter led Uwais to quit his day job as a driver and join Evans' movie production company, where he eventually became the leading actor in his films.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.