Hollywood director on swapping LA for China and Jackie Chan

Film director Renny Harlin photographed in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, during an interview on his latest action thriller, Bodies at Rest, and his experience of making films in China.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Edmund Lee
South China Morning Post

Renowned internationally for directing such popular action thrillers as Die Hard 2 (1990) and Cliffhanger (1993), Renny Harlin is now better known in the Chinese-speaking world as that rare Hollywood filmmaker who uprooted from Los Angeles and moved to China on a full-time basis.

It is five years since he arrived to direct Jackie Chan in the hit 2016 release Skiptrace. Since then, the Finnish veteran has founded his own company, based in Hong Kong and Beijing, to develop a range of feature films and TV shows for the China market. He has also had tasted failure: his second film after moving, last year's Legend of the Ancient Sword, was a flop.

His third film since he relocated, Bodies at Rest, is a Hong Kong-China co-production. Set in a morgue on Christmas Eve, the story revolves around the attempts of a forensic expert (played by Nick Cheung Ka-fai) and his assistant (Yang Zi) to fend off a trio of masked criminals (headed by Richie Jen Hsien-chi), who have broken into the premise to look for a particular body.

The filmmaker recently sat down with the Post to reflect on his China experience.

Your new film, Bodies at Rest, is set on Christmas Eve. Does this setting remind you of Die Hard 2?

Yeah, I think it's funny to go for Christmas! At least in the Western world, Christmas is a peaceful time when families come together and everything is perfect. So the setting of a dramatic, explosive story during that time has always felt like a good idea to me.

When we talked about when the movie [should] take place, we talked about the fact that we wanted the villains to wear masks in the first part of the movie.

What if they wear Christmas-themed masks? And then we kind of built the story around Christmas. I even tried to use some of the same music that I used in Die Hard 2, but eventually we didn't go with the song that I wanted to use.

Can you tell us a bit about the origin of this screenplay?

One executive from Wanda [Pictures] was going through Hollywood agencies looking for material. He read hundreds of screenplays, read this one and really liked it. He bought the rights for Wanda - it was a totally American movie at that point.

Then the script was translated into Chinese. Then, Wanda hired a Chinese screenwriter to take the translation and make it a living, breathing Chinese story.

When they decided to let me get involved with this movie, they translated that script back to English - so now it's the fourth generation of the film script.

I read that translation. You know how in Mandarin, words and sentences can be interpreted in so many different ways? There were literally things I couldn't understand. At that point, I asked to read the original American script. Now that I knew the movie they wanted to make, [I told them], "I will write the script from the original American script."

What was the process like to make that original script culturally relevant to a Chinese audience?

My company has a team of young film students who have graduated from UCLA [University of California, Los Angeles] and NYU [New York University] - they're Chinese and have come back.

They are my advisers. With their cultural knowledge and understanding of humour, behaviour and all the details, we then created this screenplay that became the movie.

We wrote the screenplay simultaneously in English and Mandarin, which was then translated into Cantonese. It was a long process.

This script represents a very typical example of the challenges for filmmakers like me. It's hard for some Hollywood producers to come to make a co-production movie in China. It's hard for them to comprehend how vast the cultural differences are.

It's not just about the language, or eating or not eating certain kinds of food. It's about human interaction, family, relationships and certain reservations that [Chinese] people have that Western people might not. For me, it's a daily learning experience.

Now that you're completely based in China, how does it feel?

I feel like I'm in a very privileged position that I can live in China, and live this life and encounter these things every day - compared to somebody who flies in and does one project, and tries to digest everything that unfolds around them.

It was just being in the right place at the right time. I came here to do Skiptrace, and the journey started from there. I started researching locations and travelling around China, slowly learning things about people, history, culture and food. The more time I spent here, the more I loved it.

Of course, I still thought that it was just [going to be] one of the couple of dozen movies I made outside Hollywood. But things went so well [and] I really enjoyed working with a Chinese crew. I have so much respect for them; they're such hard workers and collaborators. There's also this sense of improvisation which was refreshing [when] compared to Hollywood.

The first movie went so well, the local people here asked me to stay and make more movies. The film industry was just starting to explode in China and they felt, with my Hollywood experience, maybe I could bring some ingredients into the filmmaking scene here.

What do you remember from the experience of working with Jackie Chan on Skiptrace?

View this post on Instagram

Skiptrace (2016) 📽Directed by: Renny Harlin 🌎Country: USA🇺🇸 🌟Starring: Bingbing Fan , Jackie Chan , Johnny Knoxville , Eric Tsang 🎬Genres: Action | Comedy | Adventure ☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ 🔴A detective from Hong Kong teams up with an American gambler to battle against a notorious Chinese criminal... ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ 🔵یک کارآگاه هنگ کنگی و یک قمار باز آمریکایی دست به دست هم میدهند تا علیه یک جنایتکار بدنام چینی مبارزه کنند... ************************************************** #skiptrace #jackiechan #bingbingfan #johnnyknoxville #erictsang #action #comedy #adventure #americanfilm #america #american #film #american_movie #wonderful #2016 #movies_of_2016 #جکی_چان #اکشن #ماجراجویی #کمدی #فوق_العاده #آمریکایی #آمریکا #فیلم #فیلم_آمریکایی 🔱✔ 🎬 @__filmworld__

A post shared by 📽𝕸𝖔𝖛𝖎𝖊 𝕿𝖎𝖒𝖊 (@__filmworld__) on

It was an amazing experience. It was [also] like jumping into very cold water. Because working with him - his films are very improvised. They literally come up with ideas in the morning and shoot them in the afternoon. I'm used to a very organised, Hollywood way of planning everything.

For our action scenes, I would show Jackie storyboards and descriptions on how I was planning to do things. He would be excited and interested, but also immediately start suggesting, "That's good, but we can also do this." The same thing continued on the film set [throughout].

Some scenes, of course, involve more dialogue and story; they went exactly how I planned. But in some action scenes - he was extremely respectful and supportive of me, but he would offer things like, "What do you think if we do this or we add this?"

For him, it's always like, "Don't have just two jokes. The third joke is going to be the one that's really going to make the audience love the scene." And, "Don't have just two beats in the action; have the third beat, fourth beat." So, the most valuable lesson I've learned since I started in Hollywood is to be open to improvisation; don't be afraid to improvise.

What's the current state of Hollywood in your opinion?

I feel that, for a long time, the number of studio movies being made in Hollywood has gone down every year.

It's either the Marvel-type superhero movies or the Blumhouse-type of low-budget horror films. There are a very small number of movies in between. It's not at all like it was when I went there in the '80s and '90s. It's all Netflix and Amazon now, and I like making theatrical movies.

I was in a unique position in that I was an outsider in Hollywood to begin with. So I found it very easy to say, "OK, this is the next chapter of my life. I'm going to go to China and see how things go and develop." It's been snowballing. The more I get to know people, the more I work here, the more I like it and learn about it.

So why not China? People love movies here and they build new movie theatres every day - while in America, they changed them into bookstores [laughs]. Maybe not bookstores, but some kind of stores. It's sad to see old movie theatres that have been turned into something else.

What has your time in China taught you as a filmmaker?

You learn about the importance of finding the right material. I think many filmmakers are like me: we love making movies so much that we don't necessarily make the right decisions, because we're so passionate to get behind the cameras. I've developed patience in that sense.

I've also learned more about being very particular about who I cast in roles. You realise you're just as good as your casting crew.

Also, putting the crew together: at first, I was very particular that my DOP [director of photography] and costume designer had to be bilingual. And then I realised that the talent is much more important than the language. The language [issue] we can always resolve, but the talent is the key. So now I go with a fully Chinese crew where nobody speaks English; I can always get people to translate. Finding the right people to help you paint the pictures is the most important thing.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hollywood china United States

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe

SERVICES