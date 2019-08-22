Hollywood director on swapping LA for China and Jackie Chan

Read also

We wrote the screenplay simultaneously in English and Mandarin, which was then translated into Cantonese. It was a long process.

This script represents a very typical example of the challenges for filmmakers like me. It's hard for some Hollywood producers to come to make a co-production movie in China. It's hard for them to comprehend how vast the cultural differences are.

It's not just about the language, or eating or not eating certain kinds of food. It's about human interaction, family, relationships and certain reservations that [Chinese] people have that Western people might not. For me, it's a daily learning experience.

Now that you're completely based in China, how does it feel?

I feel like I'm in a very privileged position that I can live in China, and live this life and encounter these things every day - compared to somebody who flies in and does one project, and tries to digest everything that unfolds around them.

It was just being in the right place at the right time. I came here to do Skiptrace, and the journey started from there. I started researching locations and travelling around China, slowly learning things about people, history, culture and food. The more time I spent here, the more I loved it.

Of course, I still thought that it was just [going to be] one of the couple of dozen movies I made outside Hollywood. But things went so well [and] I really enjoyed working with a Chinese crew. I have so much respect for them; they're such hard workers and collaborators. There's also this sense of improvisation which was refreshing [when] compared to Hollywood.

The first movie went so well, the local people here asked me to stay and make more movies. The film industry was just starting to explode in China and they felt, with my Hollywood experience, maybe I could bring some ingredients into the filmmaking scene here.

What do you remember from the experience of working with Jackie Chan on Skiptrace?

It was an amazing experience. It was [also] like jumping into very cold water. Because working with him - his films are very improvised. They literally come up with ideas in the morning and shoot them in the afternoon. I'm used to a very organised, Hollywood way of planning everything.

For our action scenes, I would show Jackie storyboards and descriptions on how I was planning to do things. He would be excited and interested, but also immediately start suggesting, "That's good, but we can also do this." The same thing continued on the film set [throughout].

Some scenes, of course, involve more dialogue and story; they went exactly how I planned. But in some action scenes - he was extremely respectful and supportive of me, but he would offer things like, "What do you think if we do this or we add this?"

For him, it's always like, "Don't have just two jokes. The third joke is going to be the one that's really going to make the audience love the scene." And, "Don't have just two beats in the action; have the third beat, fourth beat." So, the most valuable lesson I've learned since I started in Hollywood is to be open to improvisation; don't be afraid to improvise.

What's the current state of Hollywood in your opinion?

I feel that, for a long time, the number of studio movies being made in Hollywood has gone down every year.