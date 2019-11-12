'Homophobic', 'sexist': BTS fans attack YouTube star

A feud has erupted in the Twitterverse this week after YouTube personality Ethan Klein criticised K-pop giants BTS in a video that the boy band's fans have slammed as "homophobic" and "sexist".

"It's like a little fetish - a little twink gay fetish about these K-pop boys," the commentator on internet trends and popular culture said when reviewing YouTube's most liked videos of 2019. The BTS video for Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey) ranked second in the music video category.

"How did this become a thing in Western culture, where all these grown men or little girls are j***ing off to little K-pop boys?" he asked.

Klein - who posts under the name h3h3Productions - came under fire in thousands of tweets defending the K-pop stars, making #h3h3isoverparty one of the top trending hashtags in the United States.

extremely disappointed in how @h3h3productions trashed on bts and kpop in his most recent podcast... pic.twitter.com/G0lsUjArfR — ☾ (@hoyasjoon) December 8, 2019

Hours later, #BanKpopAccounts emerged as a top trending hashtag after it came out in support of Klein and criticised obsessive K-pop fans.

In reply, K-pop fans started tagging videos and GIFs of K-pop groups to #BanKpopAccounts.

The hashtag spat started after Twitter user @hoyasjoon, a long-time subscriber to Klein's channel and a BTS fan, tweeted a clip of Klein's comments. That clip has now nearly three million views.

Afterwards @hoyasjoon (who insisted on being referred to only by her Twitter handle for privacy reasons) said Klein's comments were "offensive and derogatory".