Hong Kong actor Gregory Wong may be stopped from attending Golden Horse Film Festival over protest charge

An outspoken Hong Kong actor's plan to visit next month's "Chinese Oscars" in Taiwan are under threat, because a court has barred him from leaving town after he was charged over his role in an anti-government protest.

Gregory Wong Chung-yiu, 41, appeared at Eastern Court on Thursday morning alongside Ma Kai-chung, 30, a reporter for localist news outlet Passion Times, to face charges in relation to their presence inside the Legislative Council during a demonstration on July 1.

Both were charged with one count of entering or remaining in precincts of chamber on the day of city's handover anniversary, contravening an administrative order under the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) ordinance.

Magistrate Veronica Heung Shuk-han released the pair on HK$2,000 (S$351.80) bail, with the condition they not set foot in the Legislative Council, or the streets nearby including Lung Wo Road, Harcourt Road, Legislative Council Road, and Tim Wah Avenue.

She also ordered them not to leave Hong Kong, but told Wong he could apply for an exemption when he had plans to travel.

Outside court, Wong revealed his plan to attend the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in November, an annual event dubbed the "Chinese-language Oscars", which have been boycotted by Beijing amid tense relations with the self-ruled island.