Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming arrested for drink-driving offence after crashing his Mercedes in Mid-Levels

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming was arrested for a drink-driving offence on Friday night after crashing his car in Mid-Levels.

The black Mercedes had mounted a small wall next to Magazine Gap Road, and the right side of its front was seriously damaged.

Pictures showed that Yeung could barely walk after the incident, with two police officers holding the 39-year-old actor by his arms to help him to an ambulance. Yeung, whose real name is Lam Ming-lok, said he was feeling unwell.

According to police, the actor was driving towards Central district at midnight. The car reportedly lost control, hitting a road sign before ploughing into an anti-collision barrier.

“Officers arrived at the scene and found him with the smell of alcohol on his breath. The suspect refused to provide a blood sample for an alcohol test,” a spokesman said. “He was sent to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam while conscious for treatment.”

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested him on suspicion of refusing to provide a blood sample. Yeung has been released on bail and must report to police next month.

Yeung’s girlfriend, actress Lisa Ch’ng, and her sister Jacquelin Ch’ng later arrived at the scene to try and find out what had happened.

In television drama On-Lie Game, currently airing on TVB, Yeung plays a leading role as a senior inspector of a police Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau targeting online scams, including romance cons.

He has also filmed crime prevention and recruitment promotion clips for Hong Kong police.

In response to the accident, TVB executive Lok Yee-ling told local media that Yeung suffered from minor injuries and had gone home to rest.

“Maybe he was too stressed and tired … I wish him time to rest and a speedy recovery. The company will further understand the situation and provide possible assistance to Yeung,” Lok said.

In 2005, Yeung was found asleep in his car that was parked in the middle lane of Jordan Road. The Screen Play star was arrested after failing a breathalyser test and subsequently fined HK$7,000 (S$1,240), while his driving licence was suspended for one year.

The following year, Yeung attacked a security guard in a nightclub and was sentenced to a binding-over order, which are designed to ensure good behaviour.

With the order still in force, he was twice found drunk and destructive in a convenience store. He was sentenced to a community service order of 150 hours by the court and was also fined HK$3,880.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.