Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming charged in connection with road accident

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming, who has filmed crime prevention clips for police, has been charged with careless driving and refusing to provide a blood sample in connection with a traffic accident about two months ago.

The 39-year-old actor, whose real name is Lam Ming-lok, was arrested on Aug 8 on suspicion of refusing to provide a blood sample for an alcohol test after his Mercedes-Benz ran out of control, hit a road sign and then mounted a concrete barrier on Magazine Gap Road.

He was granted bail pending further investigation, and will appear in court next Friday.

Photos taken at the time showed Yeung unsteady on his feet after the incident, and police helping him into an ambulance. He complained of feeling unwell and was sent to Queen Mary Hospital, in Pok Fu Lam, for treatment.

When the actor reported back to police on Tuesday, he was charged with careless driving and refusing to provide a blood sample for analysis. He was also accused of equipping his car windows with tinting that was too heavy.

As well as filming crime prevention clips for the police, Yeung played a leading role as a senior inspector in the cyber security and technology crime bureau targeting online scams in the television drama On-Lie Game, which was aired on TVB in August.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.